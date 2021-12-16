5Ws+1H: Where It's At: Nature walks still possible in cold, if proper precautions taken

Although it might turn cold outside, nature lovers don't necessarily need to stay inside. By taking a few simple measures, they can brave the low temperatures and enjoy the Oklahoma landscape.
Layering up is important for battling the cold, but it can also prevent a hiker from getting too warm. Leann Bunn, of the Tenkiller State Park Driftwood Nature Center, said hikers want to stay dry when they’re out in the elements.
“So you layer up and pay attention to whether you’re sweating or not,” she said. “When you start to sweat, take a layer off. Wear things that wick moisture away from you. There’s a lot of blends that are available for outdoor activities that will allow you to be active in the cold weather without being uncomfortable.”
While temperatures may be below freezing, people can still overheat. Those who sweat too much will start to feel cold when the wind hits. Synthetic material will allow sweat to pass through the fabric and away from the body.
Bunn said a lot of the hiking apparel these days aren’t bulky and can be easily stored in a bag.
“If you have a backpack with you, you can bring extra things,” she said. “If you get over exerted and you sweat really bad, you’ll want to change your undershirt and things that are against your body that have absorbed that moisture. When it does that, there is a cooling effect.”
Heat can be lost through the feet and through the head, so hikers should gear up with a hat and warm socks. Bunn also suggests wearing gloves, and added that Thinsulate products help keep people dry and comfortable. Hikers might want to choose mittens over gloves, as the fingers will stay closer together and generate more heat.
Whether it’s cold outside or not, regular hiking preparations still apply. Hydration is important, so hikers should drink plenty of water before going on a trek. If hikers can see their breath, they're watching moisture leave their body. So, as always, those who get outdoors should bring water with them this winter.
“You might even think of something like Propel or drinks with electrolytes,” Bunn said. “Keep snacks in your backpack that are high in protein, like nuts. If you’re out in the cold, carry some cheese sticks with you or something like that.”
What's next
The Daily Press will have a story next week on "first day hikes" going on at area state parks.
