5Ws+1H: Where It's At: Simple steps protect lake, river users from illnesses

Cherokee County and surrounding areas offer different lakes, ponds, rivers, and inlets, where locals and tourists go to cool down.
While most of the water is appropriate for swimming, it is important for waders to recognize signs of microbial pollutants that can cause illness.
While recreating at these natural water bodies, DEQ reminds recreationists to follow some simple tips to help keep them and their families safe while swimming, boating, canoeing, or enjoying other water activities," said Erin Hatfield of the Department of Environmental quality in a recent press release.
She said natural bodies of water, especially warm and stagnant water, can contain illness-inducing organisms, including viruses and bacteria.
"Illness can range from mild to severe. While some microorganisms occur naturally, others are carried into surface waters from a variety of sources," she said.
The DEQ recommends that swimmers pay attention to signage about water conditions, stay away from stagnant water; floating debris, scum, oil sheens, or dead fish; avoid swimming near storm drains; and don't swim in flooded areas.
Swimmers can take precautions by holding their nose or wearing nose plugs when jumping into water, avoid swallowing water, wearing ear plugs, swim goggles or masks, and wash skin with soap and water after swimming.
For kids, take children to the restroom frequently, use swim diapers for those not toilet-trained, rinse off before entering water, and avoid swimming when those are ill.
Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority spokesperson, also recommended to avoid water with a green surface, swimming after heavy rain, and being attentive to cuts and scrapes.
"GRDA will issue advisories as needed, on our lakes, although none are in place now," said Alberty.
