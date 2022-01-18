5Ws+1H: Who It Is: Differences among tax 'experts' explained

Whether it’s CPA, CFA, or CFP, there are a number of acronyms and initials for those with expertise in finances to place behind their name, and each signifies a different function.
Certified Public Accountants, CPAs, focus on all areas of accounting, such as auditing, taxes, and various accounting issues. To become a CPA, one must pass a licensing exam by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, as well as a state exam.
But Dr. John Yeutter, retired Northeastern State University professor and CPA, said there’s really no difference between a CPA and a regular accountant.
“There are individuals who do bookkeeping for businesses, but to call yourself an accountant in Oklahoma, you have to be a CPA,” he said. “Just like you can’t be a barber without a license in the state of Oklahoma, you can’t be an accountant without a license in the state of Oklahoma.”
To become a CPA, individuals don’t necessarily need an advanced degree, but they must have completed 150 hours of college courses. They also need at least an undergraduate degree to be a CFA – chartered financial analyst – or CFP, a certified financial planner.
“CFAs pass a series of three exams that are very difficult,” Yeutter said. “That focuses on the stock market and analyzing trends in stocks and in the economy. Then there are CFPs, which focus on all areas of planning – not just investing and not just tax, but tax, investment and estate planning.”
Those with a CFA can work as portfolio managers, research analysts, corporate financial analysts, or consultants, while individuals with a CFP could find a job as a tax consultant, estate planner, investment planner, retirement planner, financial manager or risk manager.
“Then there are EAs, or enrolled agents,” Yeutter said. “Enrolled agents have passed an exam administrated by the IRS. The EA test is focused only on taxation and all areas of taxation – individual, business, nonprofit, tax administration. In order to represent a client before the IRS, you have to be a CPA, or an attorney, or an EA.”
Americans have until April 15 to file their income tax returns. Someone like a CPA could help with that, but it’s not required to prepare returns. If preparing tax returns for a fee, preparers must register with the IRS.
“Anybody who wants to could go out and just decide they’re going to prepare income tax returns,” Yeutter said. “So some of your large chains, most of the preparers are neither CPAs or EAs. They have just taken a class and work for the company. So you don’t have to have any kind of certification.”
