5Ws+1H: Who They Are: Tenure track for profs explained

Colleges and universities have a hierarchy for professors, and it takes years to ascend to the top of the ranks after they’ve met the minimum education qualifications.
To be a professor, associate professor, or assistant professor, an educator must have earned a doctorate degree awarded by a regionally accredited institution or an equivalent condition for a degree received in another country, according to Northeastern State University Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Carla Swearingen. However, individuals can be hired as assistant professors if they’ve completed all the requirements in a doctoral program except the dissertation, or have completed a non-doctoral terminal degree program requiring a minimum of 60 graduate hours.
“To advance to the rank of associate professor, a faculty member must demonstrate a record of accomplishments that meets the standards and level of performance expected during the normal five years in rank as an assistant professor,” Swearingen said. “These accomplishments are in the areas of effective classroom teaching, scholarly or creative achievements, and contributions to the institution and profession.”
Faculty members remain at the same level for a minimum of five years, and to earn a promotion, they need the support of the department of in which they work, the department chair, the college dean, the provost, and the university president. To move up the chain, the educator's portfolio needs to show evidence of superior performance in effective classroom teaching, scholarly or creative achievements, and contributions to the institution and profession.
“Each advancement in rank requires increased levels of performance/achievement in each of these criteria, particularly evidence of involvement in professional and scholarly activities,” Swearingen said.
Many professors hope to receive tenure, which means they can only be fired for a justifiable cause or under extreme circumstances. It’s an achievement that grants teachers freedom for research and publication, and provides the individual with job security. Only full-time faculty members working as assistant professors, associate professors, or full professors may be granted tenure.
“Tenure represents the university’s long-term commitment to a faculty member and is only granted when there is evidence the individual will continue to make increasingly distinguished contributions to the university and its instructional program, her/his discipline, and the community,” Swearingen said.
Professors are usually considered for tenure during their fifth year of a tenure track appointment. Tenure also requires the approval of department chairs, tenure committees, deans, provosts and university presidents.
Other ranks of faculty aren’t set on a path for tenure. For instance, NSU has instructors or lecturers who are full-time employees and who have earned master’s degrees. The institution also hires part-time, or adjunct, faculty to teach specific courses on a semester-by-semester basis. Swearingen said part-time faculty members are generally employed only for the purpose of teaching classes and typically don’t have research or service responsibilities.
Then there is the status of professor emeritus, which is wholly honorary and does not ensure compensation of any kind. It’s usually offered for retired professors, who aren’t expected to teach classes or conduct research. The Board of Regents of Regional University System of Oklahoma may honor recommendations from presidents to grant retired faculty members emeritus status.
“Emeritus status applies only in cases where the faculty member has been in the service of the universities under RUSO jurisdiction for at least 10 years,” Swearingen said.
