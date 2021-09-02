5Ws+1H: Why It Happens: Backyard grillers should ensure they don't start a blaze

It’s that time of year when folks huddle around their TV screens on the weekend to watch college and NFL football, but that doesn’t mean people should take their eyes off the grill outside.
The Tahlequah Fire Department typically receives a few calls every year to respond to neighborhood fires, but upon arrival, it turns out to just be someone barbecuing in their backyard. However, every now and then, a cookout turns into a blaze, said Fire Chief Casey Baker. That means grillers must stay vigilant when cooking for their guests and loved ones on game day.
“If you’re barbecuing, the main thing to pay attention to is the charcoal,” Baker said. “Make sure you dispose of it properly. Put it in a metal bucket, put water on it, or cover it with dirt. Or you can leave it in the grill to where it stays until it cools down.”
When turning on the gas to a grill, the lid should always be open. Leaving the lid closed can cause gas to build up inside the grill and produce a fireball when lit. Grills should always be used outdoors, and any grease should be cleaned from the grill, because too much fat can cause flareups. Keeping a close eye on the grill is also important.
“Don’t start cooking burgers and then go inside and watch the football game,” Baker said. “The joy about cooking outside is to sit out there and watch it and drink a beer or two.”
Dry vegetation can catch fire quickly. So those who like to cook over an open fire, such as a homemade or portable fire pit, need to be cautious. The TFD was recently called out to a fire after someone thought the wood being used in the pit was no longer burning. So they stacked the log back with the rest of the firewood, and after smoldering for a couple of hours, it eventually caught a shed on fire.
“The fire pits is where we have the issues,” Baker said. “We want to make sure they stay at least 25 feet from a structure. If it’s a portable fire pit, it’s fine, as long as it’s 15 feet from a structure.”
When cooking for a big group, it’s also important that chefs follow food safety measures. Cooking and storing foods properly is vital to preventing people from getting sick.
“Following simple, safe food-handling procedures can keep many people from getting sick,” said Ravi Jadeja, food safety specialist with Oklahoma State University’s Food and Agricultural Products Center. “With tailgating season upon us, it is important to remember proper food-handling and cooking techniques so your tailgate does not sideline your guests.”
According to the OSU Cooperative Extension Service, when storing perishable foods, coolers should be filled with ice, or frozen gel packs; pre-made dishes, raw meats and leftovers need to go in the cooler; meat should be stored near the bottom of the cooler, and all items should be separately and securely wrapped.
Raw and cooked proteins should be on separate plates and prepared with separate utensils.
Gas or electric grills should heat up for 10 to 15 minutes before cooking, while charcoal should take about 20 to 30 minutes. Chefs should never partially grill foods and then finish later. The most reliable way to ensure food has reached the proper temperature is to use a food thermometer.
Burgers and brats need to be cooked to 160 degrees; steaks and pork chops; 145 degrees with 15 minutes of resting; and hot dogs and chicken breasts, 165 degrees. Cold foods should also be kept cold – below 40 degrees. Food should not be left out for more than one hour if it is above 90 degrees outside.
