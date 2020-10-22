5Ws+1H: Why It Happens: Changing leaf color means trees are 'going to sleep'

The fall season is fully underway in northeast Oklahoma, and local residents will soon notices leaves changing colors.
The green hue of leaves throughout the majority of the year is caused by the creation of chlorophyll. A combination of outside temperatures fluctuating and fewer hours of daylight results in the changing of colors, when chlorophyll production begins to slow.
"So when the temperatures start to decrease and the day lengths start to get shorter, the trees sense that, and they start to prepare themselves to go into dormancy for the winter," said Garrett Ford, agriculture educator at Cherokee County's OSU Extension Office. "As a result, all of those chlorophyll pigments, and all of those points in the leaf where photosynthesis is occurring, they start to shut down for the winter."
Chlorophyll is not the only compound or pigment found in leaves. There are also carotene, anthocyanin, and xanthophyll. Ford said the reason carrots are called "carrots" is because carotene produces the orange colors seen in the root vegetable. Meanwhile, anthocyanin and xanthophyll produce red and yellow hues, respectively.
"Those pigments are there year-round, but they're not visible because they're masked by that chlorophyll pigment," said Ford. "Really, it's a series of plant physiological processes that cause the change to happen, but it's just the plant shutting down. It's turning off all of its photosynthesis and its machinery, if you will, that it uses for photosynthesis and getting ready to go to sleep."
Those interested in seeing fall colors can actually go to smokemountains.com/fall-foliage-map/, which monitors the weather and predicts when the color of fall foliage will peak throughout the United States. It currently has northeastern Oklahoma peaking between Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. State Highway 10, between Tahlequah and Little Kansas, is a favorite area for fall foliage aficionados.
After the fall colors peak, trees will soon start to lose their leaves. Another physiological process causes this to occur, as a plant's hormones change when temperatures start to decrease.
"There are a number of different hormones that all plants have, and they use them to regulate their growing process, just like humans have hormones to regulate our growing process," said Ford. "Trees do the same thing. So when it's starting to get cool and the daylight is getting less and less, they start to kind of decrease some of those hormone levels and increase others to facilitate the process of the leaves falling from the tree."
Trees also start to shut down their vascular systems. They decrease the amount of water intake, and lower the amount of sap and nutrients that flow through the plant.
"So when all of that is going, it's just telling the tree it's time to sleep," said Ford.
Trees don't have much need for the leaves once they drop them, but they can help improve a garden. Once neighborhood kids are done jumping in them, people might want to bag up the leaves to make mulch out of, which can be thrown on a flower bed or vegetable garden.
