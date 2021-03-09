5Ws+1H: Why It Happens: Easy steps help improve rest

Lying awake at night or feeling drowsy in the morning can be difficult to overcome, but certain steps can help ensure a better night's rest.
Perhaps one of the most important steps for sleeping better is finding routine hours to hit the hay and wake up. Going to bed at the same time every night and waking up at the same time every morning will get the body onto a sleep schedule.
Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, said if people are lying awake in their beds at night, it's best to get up and do something relaxing.
"If you cannot fall asleep within 20 minutes of going to bed, participate in a quiet, relaxing activity out of bed," said Winn. "Then go to back to bed when you're sleepy."
Falling asleep is easier for those who are relaxed, and Winn said breathing techniques can be used to find that comfort zone. She said it's good to be a "belly breather," and sleepers can determine if they are by putting one hand on their chest and one hand on their belly. When someone takes a deep breathe and the hand on the belly moves first, that person is a belly breather, she said.
"When you are a belly breather, you breathe much more deeply and it makes your lungs get fully filled with oxygen, which gives more oxygen to your brain," said Winn. "Whenever you breathe shallow, you're not using your lungs to their full capacity. So you can practice that and become a belly breather."
Those who breathe from their bellies can deal with stress better, because their brains can function better. Those who practice breathing exercises will benefit because after eight weeks, the amygdala will shrink and the prefrontal cortex can increase in size, said Winn.
"That connectivity with those regions of your brain and your breathing allows you to have greater awareness, you can concentrate better, and you can have less stress, which would help you sleep better as well," she said.
A healthy diet is important for getting rest. Heavy meals shouldn't be eaten before bed time. Some studies have shown people who eat a high-carb meal four hours before bedtime fall asleep faster.
"Also, avoid caffeine, nicotine or alcohol at least three hours before going to bed," said Winn.
The bed should be used only for sleeping. Using a smartphone or computer in bed can impact the circadian rhythm, fooling the brain into believing it is still daytime. Also, avoid watching television, reading, and conversation while in bed.
It's possible those who have a hard time getting shut-eye have some type of sleep disorder. Sleep apnea has become a common issue, as have insomnia and restless legs syndrome. In some cases, speaking with a health care provider may help determine what is acting as a barrier to adequate sleep.
Winn suggests people who have a hard time falling asleep start keeping a journal.
"Basically, journal your activities, food, drinking, and even your emotional feelings of the day, and that way if you need to go to the doctor, you can have information they might be curious about," said Winn.
According to the Sleep Foundation, infants should gets anywhere from 12 to 15 hours of sleep; ages 6-13 need nine to 11 hours of sleep; teenagers, eight to 10 hours of sleep; adults, seven to nine hours of sleep; and those 65 and older should get seven to eight hours of rest each night.
