5Ws+1H: Why It Happens: Frigid temps causing vehicles trouble

The frigid temperatures Oklahomans are experiencing can take a toll on vehicles, and while vehicles shouldn't necessarily remain idle for long periods of time, it is still important to let a car warm up a bit before driving it.
Most vehicles these days don’t require the engines to be left on for several minutes, but during extreme weather warming up a car for about 30 seconds can help turn the oils from sludge back into liquid.
David Watts, of Clyde’s Automotive & Tire, said cars shouldn't be warmed up for long due to excess emissions, but drivers should still give it a little time.
“It’s a lot better on your car if you let it warm up just a little bit before you take off and get the oil moving,” Watts said.
The cold weather can impact a vehicle in a number of ways. It can slow down a battery, making it more difficult to start up the engine. If the temperatures are too cold, and the battery is not fully charged, it could freeze.
Other fluids in the vehicles can also be impacted.
“My power steering fluid was thick this morning when I first took off,” Watts said Tuesday. “My steering wasn’t that responsive right away. So that’s why in a lot of northern climates, they have block heaters on their engines so the fluids will stay relatively liquid.”
Okies have likely noticed a buildup of ice on their windshields these past few days. It’s important that they do not use hot water in an attempt to clear it off. The rapid changes to the glass’s temperature can cause it to crack, so vehicle owners should just take the time to let their defrosters do the work. The same could be said for windshield wipers, as the blades can freeze and ruin the wiper motor if a driver tries turning on the system too quickly.
Watts said vehicle owners shouldn’t have to worry about their gasoline freezing, but diesel engines could have a problem during frigid freezing temperatures.
“Diesel will gel and become really thick,” he said. “We had a customer where his did gel up. If your diesel fuel filter is already kind of becoming stopped up, it’s going to be hard for the diesel to get through. It becomes more thick and then it’s not going to go through that filter.”
Owners might want to also check their tires, as the frosty climate cause them to underinflate.
“The temperature already affects the pressure in the tire,” said Watts. “It also allows the rubber to kind of open up its pores a little more, so the oxygen will permeate through the rubber easier in the cold weather.”
As with any hazardous road conditions, drivers should take it slow. The ice on the roads can cause vehicles to slide and skid, leading to serious accidents. Snow can disguise potholes and other debris in the road. So drivers can be on the lookout by paying attention to the vehicles in front of them to see when they run over a pothole.
