5Ws+1H: Why It Happens: Holidays often lonely for law officers

Crime doesn’t stop for Christmas, so while many people are enjoying their day off from work, law enforcement officials are still answering the calls of local residents.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies are not any busier than a typical day of work, but he still has to schedule officers to be on duty when issues arise. The calls they do receive those often lean more toward domestic disputes, as the holiday often brings families together.
“During the day on Christmas, we’ll have three [deputies working] and in the evening we’ll have five,” he said. “It’s kind of like Thanksgiving. When families get together, sometimes they fight and argue. So that’s what we try to schedule for and that’s what we usually see.”
On Dec. 25, most people take time to have a family dinner, comprised of all the traditional holiday fixings: ham, turkey, roast beef, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and sweet desserts. Deputies who have to go on patrol, though, are not often afforded the same festive dinners.
“There’s usually no place open for them to eat,” said Chennault. “The ones who live in the county, we try to let them go home, spend a little time with their families and eat their meal. The ones who don’t live in the county, which we have very few, they kind of get stuck eating gas station food and stuff like that. That’s something people don’t usually think about.”
Chennault knows from experience how isolated officers can feel during Christmas. Families often travel to gather with their relatives and might leave town. Deputies on patrol don’t get to make those trips, and are left to fend for themselves.
“The way we schedule for holidays, unless it’s something real important, we don’t let them off,” he said. “If the holiday falls on their day to work, then they have to work. If it falls on their day off, obviously they don’t have to work it.”
Deputies don’t get off early for the holiday, either. Those on patrol on Christmas day work in eight-hour shifts. Meanwhile, a supervisor is typically on duty for a 12-hour shift. And unless a reserve deputy decides to ride with someone on patrol, the county lawmen serve their shift alone.
“It’s lonely for them; it really is,” said Chennault.
