5Ws+1H: Why It Happens: Hoof care key to healthy horse

A common saying among farriers and equestrian experts is, “No hoof, no horse,” because they know how important it is for a horse to have its feet taken care of.
Built to escape predators, horses are prey animals, which is why the health of their hooves is essential. Many will also lock their knees in and sleep standing up.
“A horse can only be down on the ground for so long before its metabolism and its digestive system starts shutting down,” said LeeAnn Dreadfulwater, a local horse owner. “So you want to make sure their feet are in great shape and they can get up and move around freely.”
Whether a horse is barefoot or shod, its hooves still require care. Many people have farriers take care of their horses. Dreadfulwater said her farrier visits about every eight weeks to look after the hooves, and that a good farrier is worth its weight in gold.
“If you find a good farrier, it’s like winning the lottery, because it’s a specialty that’s not nearly found as often as it once was,” she said. “It used to be that everybody knew how to trim a hoof, but it takes specialized equipment to do that.”
Farriers recommend owners pick out their horse’s feet on a regular basis. Dirt, mud, manure, rocks and other debris can get built up in the hooves. So owners will take a hoof pick to clean out any objects.
“There will be an issue coming up if we get the snow that’s supposed to come in,” said Dreadfulwater. “Some horses that have shoes on can get snow packed up in their hooves, and you’ll see them out struggling to get around. So it’s kind of important for owners to take those big snowballs out of their feet if they can.”
Horse can get an infection called thrush if they stand in manure, mud or other wet conditions for a long period of time. This can cause lameness and significant hoof damage if left untreated.
Horses also need a good diet. If they eat too much grain or hay with a high sugar content, they start to founder. This can cause the hoof to crack and separate. In severe cases, the coffin bone, which is inside of the hoof, can rotate and puncture the horse’s sole. This can become infected and ultimately be the reason a horse is euthanized.
“I want to make sure they get a good diet,” said Dreadfulwater. “Horse’s hooves are kind of like people’s fingernails and hair. So nutrition plays a big role. You want to make sure they’re getting an adequate diet, and that makes a difference in their hooves as they grow out.”
Horses are large animals with extreme strength. Their kick can exert zero to over 2,000 pounds of pressure per square inch. So it’s important that owners and farriers handle hooves safely. Dreadfulwater said there's a good possibility of getting kicked. She said the safest place to stand is up close to the horse.
“Getting nailed by a flying hoof is like a fist coming at you, but a whole lot harder, and can hurt you a whole lot more,” she said. “If you’re out a little ways where that can connect with you, you’re going to get hurt. If you’re up close, it’s probably just going to give you shove. Also, horses don’t automatically just know they need to pick up their feet for you. That’s something a good owner has to work with them and teach them to quietly give their foot to be handled.“
Dreadfulwater has been riding horses for nearly 50 years. Now, she has six of her own she looks after. Some have horseshoes, while others go barefoot, depending on the use of the animal.
“I trail ride in some rocky places, and Cherokee County is super-rocky,” she said. “Most of them are fine barefooted, but when you add the weight of a person on them and take them through places that are not necessarily their choice to go, you may end up with horses that are real tender-footed. If you’re riding down a gravel road, they can get pretty tender.”
Horseshoes have been around for a long time. The earliest form is believed to have been in use around 400 BC. For thousands of years, the steel shoe was the shoe of choice. But Dreadfulwater said in the past 20 years, people have been using hoof boots.
“Boots for horses, it’s a big thing,” she said. “Some of them are in wild, fun colors. There’s also a practical side to that. If you happen to lose one of those boots – and they’re quite expensive – if they’re bright-colored, you might be able to go back and find them.”
