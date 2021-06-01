5Ws+1H: Why It Happens: River level depends on decisions float operators made for customers

Those who drove along the Illinois River in the past few days may have noticed fewer floaters than usual for a holiday weekend, but it's not because recreationalists weren't willing to get out and enjoy the water.
After several days of rain leading up to the Memorial Day weekend, the precipitation let up just in time for people to get outdoors. However, the increase in rain created a higher, faster river flow, preventing some operators from sending their guests down the stream.
Whether operators can send floaters is dependent on the river level. Amy Tannehill, of Riverbend Floats, said each outfit does things differently.
"When the water is moving fast, it's real restrictive," she said. "At 8 feet, the Grand River Dam Authority calls off floating for everybody. At 7.5 feet, we call of floating. At over 7 feet, only 16-year-olds and above can go, but only on rafts; no kayaks."
If the water level is low enough, some operators will let people of all ages go for a float. At Riverbend, they don't allow babies to float.
"Our standards are a little bit different than what everybody else has," Tannehill said. "It's not that we don't like babies; it's just dangerous."
Typically, when the river is above 6 feet, Riverbend Floats won't send anyone 10 years old and under on the river. If levels aren't too high, though, a little precipitation won't stop the floaters from drifting down the water.
"If it's raining, but not massive thunderstorms, we'll let you go if you want to," Tannehill said. "It's really up to people. We have people who float in the rain all the time."
Peyton's Place has similar precautions in place. Kids 10 and under won't be allowed to float when the river is above 6 feet. It also has to come down to below 5.5 feet before they will allow kayaks or canoes to hit the water.
"Anything that's from 5-1/5 feet to 6 feet, it's recommended that children go on rafts," said Amy Grogan. "When it gets to be 6 feet, we'll allow older kids to go, like teenagers and adults. It's always good advice to check the water levels, especially if the area has had rain. The only thing with that is a lot of people don't know how to read it, so it's best just to call. We may be able to float certain people, but other areas may not be able to, because of the way the river fluctuates."
During instances of high river levels, the GRDA recommends that non-swimmers and those who lack strong paddling skills either be paired with experienced paddlers or floaters using rafts, or wait until another weekend when water levels and flows have fallen back to normal conditions.
The water levels of the Illinois River can be checked by visiting water.weather.gov.
