5Ws+1H: Why It Happens: Skunks can be problem for odor, but passing rabies to pets

While they're considered beneficial creatures to the environment for their ability to take out garden pests like mice, beetles, wasps, crickets and more, skunks are also the most likely animals to contract rabies in Oklahoma. And then there's the notorious pungent odor they use as a defense mechanism.
According to Dr. Barry Whitworth, Oklahoma State University Extension veterinarian, "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," when it comes to rabies.
"Economically, it's much cheaper to prevent disease than to treat it, and disease prevention is better for the animal," he said. "Some diseases, including rabies and canine distemper, usually are fatal."
It's important that pet owners speak with their veterinarian about which rabies prevention vaccine is best for them. The state recognizes one- or three-year vaccines, but some local governments may have ordinances requiring yearly vaccines.
Some people try to save money by purchasing a rabies shot and administering it themselves, but Alexis Colvard, of Humane Society of Cherokee County, said this should never be done.
"You can go buy a rabies vaccination from the Co-op and you can administer it yourself, but it is not legally recognized by the state," she said. "It has to be administered by a vet. You can go by a shot, but that doesn't mean you'll administer it correctly. So if you give it to your dog and it gets into a fight or gets hit by a car, and you have to take it to the vet, you're paying for another rabies shot."
Skunks are most active during the summer, but Whitworth said pets should be vaccinated for rabies based on their age, not the time of year. Signs of rabies can also vary.
"First is the aggressive form most people recognize, the typical 'mad dog.' Animals with this form will be aggressive, hypersalivate, vocalize and wander," Whitworth said. "The second form is the paralytic or dumb form, which often isn't recognized by pet owners. These animals appear to be in a stupor, and the infection is seen in wild animals people encounter."
Most people get exposed to rabies because they don't realize an animal is sick.
Oftentimes, a rabid animal isn't afraid of people and will approach humans or try to get into their homes. Nocturnal animals with rabies are also more likely to be seen during the daytime.
"It's important for pet owners to realize rabies is almost always fatal, and that's why vaccines are so important," Whitworth said. "Experimentally, animals have survived the disease, but treatment isn't practical in clinical settings. The dangers to veterinarians and staff don't warrant treating animals."
If a pet is bitten by another animal, it's best to quarantine it for 10 days to check for signs and symptoms of rabies. The animal that did the biting should also be placed on a 10-day hold, said Colvard, to check for signs.
As for skunk spray, the traditional method for ridding the odor is tomato juice. However, Colvard suggests mixing 4 cups of hydrogen peroxide, one-quarter cup of baking soda, and two teaspoons of liquid dish soap, like Dawn. She said to mix it together until it is a paste, and it needs to sit for a short period for the mixture to thicken.
"Smear it all over them, let it sit for about five minutes, rinse them off and it's gone," she said. "Make sure you rinse it all off, because you don't want them getting itchy from the soap being left on their skin."
