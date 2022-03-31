5Ws+1H: Why It Happens: Soil samples can improve garden

Soil samples are important not just for farmers, but even backyard gardeners.
A soil sample can help growers know what kind of fertilizer they need to use to cultivate fuller gardens.
Properly taking a soil sample is important because a poor sample will offer inaccurate results. According to Colton Cantrell, OSU agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, it is important to dig a soil sample that is at least 4 to 6 inches deep.
Soil that is closer to the surface has more nutrients than soil underneath the top layer, which is why some who pull a sample improperly can yield inaccurate results. For those who dig deeper than 6 inches, the sample will show fewer nutrients than what actually exists in the plot.
The sampler should pick four to six spots in the garden or a small field where they want to test the soil, and more samples for a bigger field.
The sampler can mix the different subsamples together in a bucket, and fill a Ziploc sandwich bag full of dirt, and bring it into the OSU Extension Office at 908 S. College Ave.
Farmers typically drive sampling probes into the ground to exactly measure 6 inches, which is helpful, but not necessary.
For those who do not have a sampling probe, shovels work, too.
Once the sample is taken to the OSU Extension Office, Cantrell will sort the sample and send it to an OSU laboratory in Stillwater, where it will be tested.
“Within two weeks, we can have the samples back and tell you what kind of fertilizer you can put in your soil to make your garden grow a little bit better. You can add supplements to your tomato plants to make everything grow better,” said Cantrell.
