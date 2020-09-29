5Ws+1H: Wildlife Conservation encouraging harvest of does

Oklahoma archers have little time to prepare for the beginning of hunting season, as Thursday, Oct. 1, is the first day bowmen can harvest deer, elk, bear, antelope and turkey.
Last deer archery season, a record 113,000 hunters bagged 30,748 deer. This year, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is encouraging hunters to to harvest more antlerless deer, with a season limit of six deer. According to the ODWC, healthier deer, better hunting, and better antler development begins with a more even buck-to-doe ratio.
“People have kind of gotten away from harvesting does and are hunting more antlers,” said Cody Youngblood, Cherokee County game warden. “That’s one reason the population has grown, because it’s not being kept in check. You still have your hunters that are after meat, but you also have your guys that are after antlers or the bigger deer – the trophy.”
Additional antlerless or doe harvesting makes it easier to achieve a good balance of deer.
Cherokee County residents likely won’t find any antelope to hunt this season, as they’re predominantly more populated in the western portion of the state. Area residents also won’t be able to hunt bears.
“We have bears, but the season doesn’t include Cherokee County,” said Youngblood. “The area open to bear harvest is south of [Interstate] 40 and east of Highway 69. So we don’t have it here in Cherokee County just yet.”
There is a pretty large turkey population in the area. Cherokee County is home to a few elk herds, as well. Youngblood said elk can only be harvested on private property. In ODWC’s northeast zone, where Cherokee County is located, there is a 20 elk quota. Hunters should go online to wildlifedeparment.com before to hunting to check the elk quota status for the zone in which they are hunting. Once a zone’s quota has been met, elk season is closed in that zone.
A new rule has also gone into effect for hunters looking to travel out of state. Hunters are not allowed to import, transport, or possess any cervid carcass or part of a cervid carcass, such as a deer or elk, from outside Oklahoma’s boundaries. Only antlers, antlers attached to a clean skull plate, or cleaned skulls; animal quarters containing no spinal material, or meat with all parts of the spinal column removed; cleaned teeth; finished taxidermy products; hides or tanned products.
Hunters should go to www.wildlifedepartment.com to get the appropriate hunting licenses before they go on an expedition.
