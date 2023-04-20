Growing native fruit trees can be easy or difficult, depending on the species maintenance and its resistance to pests.
Jodie Parolini, agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension Service, said most native fruit trees in the area can be well-adapted if they are planted in suitable conditions. Some of the most common fruit trees in the area include ones that produce sand plums, Mexican plums, persimmons, pawpaws, mulberries, and serviceberries.
“Providing shade for new pawpaw trees, normally an understory tree will benefit the tree, but they will produce best in full sun,” said Parolini.
Fruits most of the common trees in the area ripen June through August.
“Serviceberries ripen in June. Plums and mulberries will ripen in June to early August,” said Parolini. “Pawpaws ripen in late August through September. Persimmons are one of the latest fruits to ripen; eating one before fully ripe is a puckering experience. Their astringent flavor mellows after frost when they soften.”
For backyard gardening, Parolini said gardeners can purchase native fruit trees from nurseries, but they should make sure they are from a local seed source. Parolini said that can make it the best source of adaptability. Gardeners could also attempt to grow them from seed, but it tends to take longer to produce than most prefer.
Transplanting native trees is also another option. Parolini said some trees transplant well, but others have difficulty thriving after the move. Seasons for transplanting are in January or when the tree is considered to be fully dormant.
Parolini said to help these trees thrive, gardeners should know their needs for water, fertilizer, and sunlight, as wild fruits need very little pruning and management applied.
When native trees are compared to introduced fruit trees, such as apple or peach, individuals will find they receive less inputs. Parolini said caring for ones from the area are usually a lot easier to grow than peaches and apples. The less input needed by the plants helps to reduce time and expenses in the project.
“Most native fruits do not need regular spray schedules to produce quality fruit,” said Parolini. “Sand plums grow in thickets or mots in the wild. They can spread by root suckering. With more spacing, the trees will grow larger, but new trees may need to be thinned to keep them from spreading. Mexican plums do not spread and are single trees. Mulberries can be messy.”
Parolini said the same diseases and insects that can impact common fruit trees, can also negatively affect some native fruit trees. Some, such as persimmon and pawpaws, have little issues with pests and they require hardly any spraying, if any at all.
“Persimmon and plum can have issues with fall webworm, but opening the webbing exposes the caterpillars to native predator insects and birds,” said Parolini. “Wildlife love fruit trees – native or introduced. Protecting your native fruit trees from deer, raccoons, birds, or other wildlife can be difficult.”
