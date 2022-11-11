7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept revolutionizing the coffee industry through its speed, quality products, genuine connection, and kindness, announced Nov. 9 that its first two Broken Arrow locations at 1104 W. New Orleans and 1501 Kenosha and on Downing Street in Tahlequah.
The new locations, which are scheduled to open this winter, will feature a double-lane drive-thru and offer a wide array of delicious beverages.
The plans to open these new locations set the stage for a larger expansion in greater Oklahoma. 7 Brew has 30 operating locations across Arkansas, Texas, South Carolina, Kansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Indiana, and Missouri. These new stands will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with the same top-notch service and quality beverages existing fans have come to expect.
“7 Brew brings a unique experience to its customers, and we’re looking forward to offering that same energy and quality of beverages in Broken Arrow and Tahlequah,” said Tina Reagan, president of 7 Venture LLC. “We’re opening multiple stands around Oklahoma in the next few years and will be offering the same menu items and service that existing fans of the brand know and love. We know everyone in Oklahoma will fall in love with the 7 Brew experience like we have, so get ready, Oklahoma.”
7 Venture LLC is a franchise of 7 Brew located in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
“We’re known for our top-notch speed, quality beverages and having an impact on the lives of our customers, and we cannot wait to see our Brew Crew in action in Broken Arrow, Tahlequah and later more of Oklahoma while bringing smiles to new faces,” said Joe Martin, director of operations at 7 Venture LLC. “We are rapidly expanding across the state and are excited to be partnering with 7 Brew to bring the unique 7 Brew experience to Broken Arrow, Tahlequah and the state of Oklahoma and beyond.”
Future expansion plans in Oklahoma include the following cities: Muskogee, Jenks, Poteau, and Tulsa. Opening dates and addresses are yet to be confirmed.
The 7 Brew menu offers a variety of iced and hot coffee beverages, from its fan-favorite Blondie to its wide selection of chillers, shakes, teas, smoothies, Italian sodas, and energy drinks. Seasonal beverage options are also available each month, and 7 Brew fans can get these beloved drinks year-round by ordering from the "secret drink" menu.
The Broken Arrow locations will be hiring over 40 brew crew members at each new stand in the coming months. To learn more about 7 Brew and current opportunities, visit www.7brew.com.
For more information about 7 Brew, visit www.7brew.com and follow 7 Brew on Instagram @7brewcoffee, TikTok @7brewofficial, Facebook at facebook.com/7brewcoffee, and Twitter @7BrewCoffee.
