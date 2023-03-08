911 READY TO MOVE: New home for dispatchers at TPD will streamline services

Emergency officials are gearing up for the Cherokee County 911 Center to be housed at the Tahlequah Police Department.
During a Dec. 19 Tahlequah City Council meeting, a lease agreement between the city and the CC911 Trust Authority was approved.
Police Chief Nate King said this was discussed for at least 25 years, when 911 was formed in Cherokee County.
"The initial plan was, where the city court clerk's office is, that was the plan for where 911 was going to go. But something happened between city and county government, and that plan got nixed," King said.
King and and Fire Chief Casey Baker hold monthly emergency services department head meetings, which include EMS, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, and more.
Cherokee Nation announced earlier this year that it would pull out of the 911 center in 2024. CN EMS dispatch will be leaving, with cuts to the 911 center as far as call-takers. Northeastern Health System, fire dispatchers and CCSO will remain behind.
Alicia Felts, 911 coordinator, said moving the center to the police department has several benefits.
"By consolidating with the police department, it could lead to service-level improvements, such as faster response times, by eliminating the need to transfer 911 calls," she said.
Another benefit to the move is having another dispatcher to help answer 911 calls.
"As we know, our county's population has grown much larger over the last several years. We currently only have three dispatchers working during a shift, and sometimes it can be overwhelming with the number of 911 calls that come into our center, especially when there is a traumatic event such a multiple car accident," Felts said.
She added there are more 911 lines than there are dispatchers, and having that extra help will make a difference.
"The thing I am most excited about moving is the opportunity to build a stronger relationship between the city and county," Felts said.
Baker and King have both stressed that seconds count when it comes to an emergency call. The location of the PD has better elevation where there's a "clear line of sight" to the city's tower, they've said.
"It will help to cut down on the time it takes to send law enforcement to emergency calls, because we will no longer have to transfer 911 calls," Felts said. "It can be very frustrating when someone calls 911 and tells the dispatcher they need help and why, only to have to be transferred to the police department and have to repeat the information."
City Attorney John Tyler Hammons read from the lease during one of the City Council meetings.
"We will rent them approximately 2,000 square feet of space, more or less, at the Tahlequah Police Department for the consideration of $1 per year," Hammons had said. "Recognize that is below market rent for this property."
The 911 trust authority will be required to dedicate one full-time equivalent person to staff the TPD's citizen information desk to respond to non-emergency requests for information pertaining to TPD's activities and services.
"The city would be responsible for providing electricity, water services, and trash. That'll be at our dime and at our expense. Any other utility service would be at the responsibility of the 911 center authority, including any necessary capital improvements necessary to bring services to that location," Hammons said.
It's a one-year lease that will automatically renew unless the city or the 911 trust authority give at least six months', or 180 days', notice.
"I believe this is something that has needed to happen years ago," Felts said.
The goal is to have the CC911 Center to be moved into the PD by the end of April or first part of May.
