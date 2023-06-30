With the summer season at its peak, many local berry farmers have either just begun picking or are finishing up with their harvests.
Bobbie Turner, owner and operator of Blueberry Acres, said blueberries require a lot of water and acidic soil to thrive. The plants bearing this fruit should receive about two inches of water a week and should be watered throughout the plant’s entire life cycle.
“You can’t just only water them when you’re getting fruit, you have to water them the whole time,” said Turner. “You can’t say, ‘Oh, I harvested the [blueberries], I’m done watering.’ You harvest the blueberries, you still have to water them.”
Turner said she uses items, such as pecan shells, to keep soil acidic without using chemicals. Turner said there are several varieties of blueberries that can be planted. Some are sweeter, bigger, or late growers.
Even though the season for blueberries has now ended, Turner said her crop flourished the during the early part of May and throughout the month of June.
“They came on really strong this year right after Mother’s Day – just boom. It was like within a couple of days, we went from not very many to just more than you could handle,” said Turner.
Thornless blackberries and raspberries are another berry Blueberry Acres has started to grow, which Turner said can be treated like blueberries.
Julie Gahn, the owner of Spring Forest Farm, said she harvests an additional yield of wild blackberries from her property.
Gahn said last year’s early drought caused low production of the fruit. She expects there to be a better harvest this year, and said now is the best time to harvest them in Cherokee County. For those wishing to pick the fruit, Gahn said people should expect and prepare for chiggers and ticks by wearing long pants and tucking them into their boots.
Unlike blueberries, many elderberry plants have not begun to bloom yet.
Loretta Merritt’s operation at Shortline Farms said elderberries bloom in May and June, but they ripen in July and August. Merritt said elderberries are a native edible berry that is high in nutrients and immune-boosting properties.
“They have a berry flavor, but it’s different than most common berries you can get in the grocery stores,” said Merritt.
Compared to blueberries and blackberries, Elderberries have very fragile stems that people should be careful with when picking. Merritt said harvesters or foragers should make sure every berry in the cluster has turned purple before being picked, which indicate it is at its peak.
Since these berries are native to the area, Merritt said they do not require as much water as other plants and can handle most extreme conditions. Elderberries are tolerant to both heat and cold weather as well.
“Very droughty weather will require irrigations, but mostly they survive on our natural rainfall here,” said Merritt.
Elderberries, like many other berries, can be made into jellies, syrups, tonics, and more. Merritt said those going out to forage should be cautious, as they might be in an area that could have been sprayed with chemicals.
“[People go berry picking] because there are so many berries out there that go to waste,” said Merritt. “Any person with a frugal mindset can benefit from foraging because there are wild blueberries, wild carrots, blackberries, and elderberries. There’s all kinds of stuff out there that you can find and eat.”
