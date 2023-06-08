During the first week of {span}Northeastern State University’s IDEA Summer Academy,{/span} local kids used a popular video game to build cooperative, creative, and social skills – and have fun.
This camp was geared toward 8- to 10-year-olds and focused on the popular first-person video game Minecraft.
Minecraft gameplay centers around building structures, mining materials, crafting items, and survival. Players can play alone or together in groups; however, due to a result of a recent NSU network outage, the first two days of camp took place in the physical world. The kids even ventured into the outdoors for some Minecraft-like activities.
“They did some real-life mining outside,” joked Student Director Natalie Fairman.
But campers returned to cyberspace Wednesday and enjoyed cooperating to design and build structures, as well as fight off monsters.
Campers Camille Freemole and Huxley Braly sat side by side Wednesday afternoon, playing Minecraft together on their laptops. Both kids said this was their first time attending the Minecraft academy.
“The main reason I’m here is to learn how to fight and build,” said Camille.
Kristin Wadley was in charge of the Minecraft academy. Wadley said the video game is really good for the kids, regardless of their level of ability.
“They’re playing it together and it helps them build social skills,” said Wadley.
To foster this cooperative and creative atmosphere, on the first day of play, Wadley set ground rules like, “No attacking each other.”
The Minecraft academy celebrates its 10th year at IDEA this summer and continues to be one of its most popular camps. Week two of the academy – Minecraft and Robotics – is already completely full, but there are still spots available later this month.
“Week 3 and 4 are still open,” said Fairman.
These academies, Fairman said, will feature the addition of Dungeons and Dragons – originally a fantasy role-playing tabletop game – to Minecraft.
Check it out
More information about NSU Summer Programs is available at https://academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/YouthPrograms/default.aspx.
