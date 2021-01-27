A CALL TO ARMS: Store owners say gun sales rose as pandemic set in, surged in wake of election

During election years, the government often changes, which prompts fear of the unknown among many citizens. In the wake of the 2020 cycle, gun and ammunition sales have increased throughout the nation, including in Cherokee County.
"Election years are good for us," said Dee Page, owner of Recoil Arms in Tahlequah.
Her customers these days are most interested in purchasing ammunition.
She said there has been a small spike in gun sales, but not like the demand she has seen for ammunition.
Gun owners may be prompted to acquire weapons because they fear the Biden administration could further open borders, which some say will cause a surge in criminal activity. Others believe new legislation may raise taxes for gun owners, or limit the purchase of certain firearms.
Some local residents have considered arming themselves in the wake of the riot Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.
That could be a byproduct of the fact that during times of uncertainty or change, some find solace in the ability to protect themselves and their families.
"People are buying them for peace of mind and protection. They want to be able to protect themselves," said Todd Boyle, owner of BS&G Pawn.
Boyle explained that his store is a multipurpose stop for guns. He said that while all gun sales are on the rise, he has seen a prominent spike in demand for pistols and revolvers.
"We sell a large number of guns and have for a long time. We trade guns - we do just about anything with a firearm that's legal to do. If you can trade anything on a gun, you can buy, you can borrow money against your guns," he said.
Trends have been steady as far as deer-hunting rifles, which leads Boyle to believe politics has caused the surge in sales.
"Deer gun sales go up before hunting season, and we see them sold back afterward. Handguns are a year-round experience, but especially now. As a rule, firearm sales are up a lot," he said.
One informant pointed to a Smith and Wesson report that indicated eight million people nationwide acquired their first guns in 2020. This increase in first-time gun owners may be attributed either to the pandemic or politics in Washington, but it has contributed to a nationwide ammunition shortage.
"The number of new gun owners and hoarding is what is causing the shortage of ammunition. I've never seen it like this," Boyle said.
Sara Mackie, head of the sporting guns department at Atwoods, also attributes the rise in gun sales to the political arena.
"Honestly, I think they are afraid of the impending bills that Biden wants to put in place," she said.
Mackie referred to Biden's tax plan, which applies the National Firearms Act to semi-automatic firearms like AR-15s and high-capacity magazines, and would impose a $200 tax on manufacturers. Since October, Atwoods has also seen an uptick in gun and ammunition sales.
"Yeah, I've sold more [guns] since the election, and even in late October," said Mackie.
She said she has seen more sales during this time period than she did throughout the rest of the pandemic. Since the election, Atwoods is also struggling to keep ammo on its shelves.
"Usually, when I get ammo in, I sell it out in a couple of hours," said Mackie.
