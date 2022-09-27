Stained glass work is one of many new things going on at the Indian Capital Technology Center Tahlequah campus.
The Advanced Stained Glass class at ICTC started meeting in August and Adult Career Development Specialist Mike Meigs said this is the first group taking this higher-level course working with lead came.
“They’ve come a long way since their very first beginner class,” said Meigs.
The students were halfway through the process on Sept. 27 during a weekly evening class. Meigs said it takes about 24 hours to complete a project. At three hours a night, he said the students split the project over a couple class periods.
Meigs said he had been wanting to have this class for while but was having trouble finding an instructor. He said it would not have been possible without Instructor Rhonda Cravens.
Cravens teaches the Advanced Stain Glass courses and has been doing stained glass for over 30 years. She explained the difference between using copper foil and lead came in stained glasswork.
“[With copper foil] what you do is pin it on the board,” said Cravens. “The pin creates a crevice that you fill with the solder. And because none of us are perfect, we use a black patina to cover up out mistakes.”
With lead came, she said, the only soldering you do is at the joints.
Student Ty Fountain worked on his piece on Sept. 27, adding flux to his lead came.
“All [the flux] does is help bind the solder,” said Ty.
Stacy Fountain, Ty’s partner, is also taking the course. Stacy said she plans to put the finished pieces in a window, perhaps in the kitchen.
Janie McKinney said she have trying to find a lead came stained glass class for while and drives from Eufaula to attend this one.
ICTC Public Information Coordinator Anesa Hooper touched on some other recent happenings at the Tahlequah campus.
Tahlequah Campus has held elections for class officers for their Career Tech Service Organizations,” said Hooper. “During their first ‘A Team’ meeting, the students discussed their leadership duties, planning and implementing CTSO Activities, and promoting continual improvement for their program.
Hooper said the classes are excited about planning Community Service activities, Industry Interaction activities, Class Celebration activities, and Competition activities.
“Our Instructors are gearing up for our Fall Advisory Luncheon and Meeting. Advisory keeps our programs current in their shop area and brings industry connections for students to be placed in careers,” she said. “We started our year by celebrating last year graduates that are working in their career field, by looking how to increase job placement, and by already talking about good attendance.”
