Whether it be giving gifts to loved one or just doing something nice for someone, the Christmas season is filled with tidings of goodwill and joy. And there are many avenues for those who would like to go a step further and help those in need.
An Angel Tree project allows participants to purchase gifts for children in need. One program is handled through the Cherokee Nation. Misty Blunt, administrative operations manager at Cherokee Nation Indian Child Welfare, said it is annually a success, but things had to change this year due to COVID-19.
“The Cherokee Nation Angel Project is for registered Cherokee children who reside within our 14-county jurisdiction. They have to qualify by income," said Blunt. "This year, we did drive-thru and online applications only. We didn’t put angels on trees this year for people to shop, but instead took donations that we turned into gift cards for the children.”
Blunt said that donations are accepted year-round for the Angel Project. Donations are essential for the lasting success of programs such as this.
“Things are going very well this year. A lot of people have stepped up and donated qho normally adopt angels. We have probably 700 more angels this year than we did last year, so the donations help,” said Blunt.
Students also love to get involved with programs such as this. At Northeastern State University, the student engagement office in the basement of the University Center has many angels for adoption that students, professors or anyone else can take and give donations to.
Brennan Barrick, student worker in the Student Engagement office, said that donations are being accepted the same as ever, but they are still trying some new things this year.
“We are doing the adoption and donations as usual,” said Barrick. “We are also having a sweatshirt fundraiser. It is basically these cute sweatshirts that say 'Angel Tree,' and the money raised goes to student engagement, and the student engagement workers will use the money to buy for the angels who didn’t get adopted.”
Having this additional source of funding strives to ensure that no child in the program has a Christmas without gifts this year.
Zayden's Toy Drive is another local project that strives to give gifts to children in need. Toys donated to Zayden's Toy Drive go to kids of all ages at different hospitals around the state to help them get through the difficult treatments they may be facing.
The coronavirus has made collecting donations difficult for the drive, according to Melissa Jumper, founder of Zayden’s Toy Drive. She said that she has done her best to be careful and safe during these unprecedented times.
“With COVID this year, the toy drive has been extremely slow,” said Jumper. “I’ve been so careful to be respectful of businesses and the amount of traffic going in and out of them, so there aren’t very many donation boxes out. On the bright side, I’ve set up an Amazon wish list for ‘Zayden’s Toy drive’ and it’s no contact and less exposure. Simple and safe for everyone.”
“Zaydens Toy Drive” on Facebook has a list of all ways to donate, along with a lot of other information about the program.
