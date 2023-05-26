The Grand River Dam Authority’s Guard the Grand program, along with Blue Thumb and the Oklahoma State University Extension Service, are bringing both a “Grand Adventure” and an even “Grander Adventure” to Grand Lake in mid-June.
The organizations are joining forces to again offer the popular lake and stream youth day camp for students ages 9-12 and a separate camp for students ages 13-16. The first event for younger students — "A Grand Adventure" — will take place on Thursday, June 15, at the GRDA Ecosystems and Education Center in Langley. The second event, for the older students — including those who may have participated in a previous camp — will take place Friday, June 16.
The registration cost for the event is $25, which will close June 9.
Campers attending the day-long camp from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. will learn about the water cycle, how water gets polluted, what lives under the water, and how erosion works. Seining for bugs and fish and even wading in the creek are also on the day’s agenda.
For more information, contact GRDA’s Jacklyn Smittle at Jacklyn.smittle@grda.com or 918-981 8473.
