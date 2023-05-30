PARK HILL — Kids saw Hunter's Home in a new light through a scavenger hunt on Saturday, May 27.
The scavenger hunt was Carly Johnson’s first effort at designing an educational program inside the museum and on the grounds. Johnson graduated from Northeastern State University in December 2021 with a degree in drama and recreation.
An historical interpreter for the museum, Johnson wanted to create a program that would be fun for children.
“I tried to think of things I would have liked to have done around that young age,” said Johnson.
Participants were given a list with all the rooms of the home and the items to find in each. As items were found, they were checked off of the list. At the end of the hunt, the children received a carved wooden animal as a special prize.
“I think everyone’s history is equally important, and having a living historical house and programs out here exposes [people] to history, and hopefully they are interested and think it’s cool,” said Johnson.
David Fowler, regional director for the Oklahoma Historical Society, pointed out that when kids see how others lived in the past, they recognize a lot of things that are the same today, such as beds and stoves.
“Technology advances, and it advanced for [people in the past] the same as [us today],” said Fowler. “They felt that they lived in the most modern way. [For example] a steam mill that ground their grain, instead of having to pound it with a pestle and mortar.”
In the sitting room, seekers were told to keep their eyes out for a large spoon, white lace trim, and gold scissors. To protect the museum pieces, children were instructed to look with their eyes and to point instead of touch.
Gold scissors lying on a table were the same as those hanging from a ribbon on Johnson’s waist.
“I wear them around my waist like lots of women would do because they were constantly sewing or working on things that needed to be hemmed,” said Johnson.
Molly Hutchins, an historical interpreter, talked of the lack of waste in the operation of a home in historic times.
“Wearing these [historical] clothes all day, every day – it gives you such a practical sense of how they didn’t throw anything away,” said Hutchins. “If I get a hole in my dress, I mend it. [If there's] a hole in my sock, I darn it. You are always using everything to its fullest sense. That’s something we’ve lost in modern time.”
When a tool broke it would be repaired using ash limbs, the best wood for this purpose, to fashion a new handle. Seth Goff, an historical interpreter, demonstrated how the bark was stripped off with a draw knife.
In the kitchen, hunters looked for a real honeycomb that was tucked back on a shelf. It was bright white, with all traces of honey gone. An item to clean with and a lantern rounded out the list of treasures in the kitchen.
“We cook like the 1850s every Friday, and yesterday after lunch was over, I came to the little dry sink, [and cleaned up] using hot water to kill the germs,” said Johnson. “They had good systems to clean. They knew what they were doing.”
Honeycomb had more uses than for food and candles. A fine coating of comb on sewing thread made it easier to pull through the fabric.
“Suddenly, things click, and things make sense,” said Johnson, speaking to what working for Hunter’s Home has added to her life. “I’m constantly learning things that I didn’t know, or I’d heard of and didn’t know why they were the way they were.”
