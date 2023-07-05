Members of the Academy of Performing Arts’ McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance in Tahlequah have set off for the North American Irish Dance Championships in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lena Gladkova-Huffman, owner of the Academy of Performing Arts, said this is the first year APA’s McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance in Tahlequah has been able to attend the competition, which will be featuring two groups and a soloist from their organization.
Katelyn Grace Hughes, 11, said even though the opportunity of competing at the national tournament is a little terrifying, she is excited for the chance, especially since she did not think she would ever get to compete there. Katelyn pointed out that competing at that level has shown her she is making advancements in her dancing.
“I am looking forward to representing McCafferty at such a large competition,” said Katelyn. “It is an honor to go and get to dance at Nationals, and getting to do it with my friends and teammates is a big bonus. There will be lots of memories made there.”
As a teacher, Gladkova-Huffman said she was nervous, but also elated, to introduce her dancers to the highest level of Irish dance competitors in the world. To help prepare her students, Gladkova-Huffman has had them not only practice their normal Irish dance routines, but take part in cross training, running at the Northeastern State University track three times a week, and extra team classes.
“With the pressure of this level of competition, they have to be able to understand the importance of the work they are doing and why they’re doing it, and they have to be very fit, they have to be in good shape, and they have to be seasoned dancers so they show their best on that stage in that minute and and 30 seconds,” said Gladkova-Huffman.
Nine students from McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance will be attending the dance competition, and they will be competing July 6-7.
After competing at Nationals and depending on if the dancers qualify, Gladkova-Huffman said her students will go on to compete at the world championship. Gladkova-Huffman said the opportunity to compete at this national event will help her students learn the work ethic and perseverance it takes to make it.
“It teaches them perseverance. It teaches them how to set long-term goals and how to navigate different activities because a lot of them had to choose between going to a summer camp for fun, or staying in town and working and coming to drills and doing the practices and the running,” said Gladkova-Huffman.
Ella Mae Whisenhunt, 14, will be competing in the solo portion of the national competition and has practiced Irish dancing for the past eight years. Ella said building her stamina and becoming mentally prepared to go up against “the best of the best” has been the most difficult part of preparing for the contest.
“It’s hard to say how you’ll do at a competition, because even if you dance your hardest, there’s always gonna be someone better than you, and you have to not doubt yourself, and just keep working harder until you’ve accomplish your own goal and remember why you dance. As I leveled up, I learned more and more [that] Irish dance is for the thrill and the wonderful feeling of working hard and having a outcome from it,” said Ella. “Now as an open champion, when I dance at competitions, I have the biggest smile, and no matter who I’m going up against, I always have this amazing feeling coming off stage.”
What’s next
For those wanting to get involved with Irish dancing, Gladkova-Huffman will be teaching a Reel and Jigs introductory camp July 17-20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contact 918-803-1408 to register.
