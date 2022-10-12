Rockin R Farms hosted Cherokee Elementary’s kindergarten class on Oct. 12, and students experienced a day of connecting to the outdoors.
Richard Roberts, co-owners of Rockin R Farms, said this is the sixth year he and his wife, Kim, have allowed area schools and the public to visit the farm.
Students participated in several activities and games, such as a jumping pad, petting zoo, corn maze, pumpkin patch, hay rack ride, tricycle races, and more. Roberts said the experience is for all ages and not just kids – especially when parents are allowed to come to the farm as well.
“We teach a little bit of farming,” said Roberts. “We’re not just here for the fun. We tell them how pumpkins grow. I tell them about the cornfield. They get to pet an animal. There are people who have never seen a cornfield in Cherokee County.”
Amanda Dry, a Cherokee Elementary kindergarten teacher, said her students have been learning about the pumpkin life cycle and are wrapping up the science unit by going to Rockin R Farms. She believes this helps raise the education to another level.
“Since we’ve been studying pumpkins and the pumpkin life cycle, just to take all of that knowledge and see it fit into real life, [as] this is a real working farm with farmers. It's really special for them to see everything we talked about in real life,” said Dry.
Dry said about 100 Cherokee Elementary students participated in the trip and activities from four kindergarten classes.
Several of the games at Rockin R are made by Roberts himself, such as a grain bin basketball goal, a barrel train, and barnyard billiards. He said he tries to create a family atmosphere to make the farm not seem commercialized.
Cherokee Elementary kindergarten teacher Randi Roberts thinks it is important to take students on field trips, as they allow students to have experiences outside of class and helps make them more well-rounded individuals.
“A lot of these kids don’t know where their food comes from,” said Roberts. “They’ve never seen a live chicken. They’ve never seen a pumpkin patch. They’ve never seen a corn maze or even a cornfield. They don’t know this is an actual job right here in Cherokee County. We were pulling up and several of my kids yelled, ‘There’s chickens!’ and they were so excited about seeing live chickens.”
Roberts said she hopes her students made memories from events and activities at Rockin R, even if they don’t remember what they learned about agriculture.
Kristin and Kelly Fields, event attendees and parents of two Cherokee Elementary students, said they also hope their children were able to just have fun and enjoy the trip with their friends.
“A lot of kids don’t have the room to play outside, so I think this is a good way for them to play outside, get their energy out, and explore lots of bugs and stuff out here, too,” said Kristin Fields.
The trip also allowed for students to play and explore in a safe and more relaxed space, she said.
“When you go to someplace like the aquarium, it’s just so packed,” said Kelly Fields. “There’s always chaos when it comes to dealing with a large group of kids, but here you don’t have to be so stressed about it.”
Check it out
On Thursday, Oct. 12, and Friday, Oct. 13, Rockin R Farms will be open to the public from 9 a.m.-9p.m. Rockin R Farms regular hours are Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to dark, Fridays from 2 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m.-6p.m. Each person who enters the farm will have to pay a fee of $10.
