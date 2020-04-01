A local store owner is doing his part to make sure the community is stocked up and taken care of during the COVID-19 outbreak.
John "J.C." Collins, owner of The All Store, said he is giving away some critical supplies because right now, it's the right thing to do.
"I do split-minute decisions on a daily basis, and that's how I operate. When I do that kind of thing, it's not calculated and it's not planned out," said Collins. "It's because I had what somebody needed at the time they needed it. I don't ask for that tax paper for when you donate."
Collins reiterated that now is the time to act and to help those in need - before it's too late.
"Anybody who has a little extra of anything needs to kick in right now; now is the time," he said. "We can't wait until things get too bad to step up."
Collins has gathered boxes of food and supplies and has already handed them out to the Tahlequah Fire Department, Tahlequah Police Department, Briggs Community Center, local nursing homes, Cherokee County Detention Center, the courthouse, and throughout the county.
Boxes filled with antibacterial wipes, infant cough medicine, acetaminophen, cold and flu medication, and congestion medicine are stacked up in one of Collins' offices. So far, he's handed out about $6,000 worth of face masks to essential businesses and residents.
"If I can find a deal on something and no one wants to help, I'm going to spend my last dime getting it," said Collins. "I'm hoping I can get others to pitch in and start donating some supplies, because if I can get that to happen, then I'll start distributing to people who need it. Here's the thing: There's going to be a lot of people who are really in need, really soon."
Collins said he was selling groceries and medicine at The All Store, but due to Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order, he's had to close his doors.
"I believe I was shut down to do something better: to focus on the needs, and we need to be vigilant," said Collins. "We've got to have people on the front line, ready to help, because that's going to be key."
With the know-how of distribution and the time on his hands, Collins said he'll be available to help others who are giving out supplies as well.
"When the time comes and the people need it, I'm going to have it and I've got access to a lot more," he said. "If someone has something they can donate to somebody else and they don't want to do the interacting, I'll do it."
You can help
Collins said anyone who needs supplies or who would like to donate can email him at toolsandmore0117@gmail.com or reach him on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.