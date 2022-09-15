Even though the number of banned books in Oklahoma is rising, Tahlequah Public Schools has yet to ban any, nor have any been challenged.
TPS Assistant Superintendent DeAnn Mashburn said the district does have a “policy of materials” section with its librarians. TPS librarians use Title Wave, an online product of the Follett operating system, to help make their library book selections. Mashburn said the librarian types the book title into Title Wave, and she is able to retrieve reviews from different associations about the books.
“That helps in their selection process. What we try to do is offer as many good books and a variety of things for our students,” said Mashburn.
If a complaint or concern is made by a parent to TPS, Mashburn said, a committee will review the issue.
“They can talk to the librarian and say, ‘Hey, I have some concerns about this book,' or whatever, and then there are some steps we use throughout our committee to review that process,” said Mashburn.
TPS has had the committee in place for years, but no complaints or concerns have come up to prompt the removal of any books.
“I just think we provide in our district good materials for our students to read,” said Mashburn. “We promote literature. We promote literacy and we’re open to anyone who has questions or concerns. We want what's right for our community and for our students. We always air on the side of what’s best for our students.”
Deborah Underwood, a retired librarian who teaches literacy and reading part-time at Tahlequah High School, said she has never seen the district try to ban any books inall her years at TPS. Underwood believes TPS has never had to deal with this issue because of how administrators and teachers serve their families.
“I think that Tahlequah, and all of our schools, do the very best job we can serving our clientele,” said Underwood. “Our librarians, our professionals, and our teachers know their students and maturity levels and our families.”
She said the term “banned,” when referencing books, is a word that seems to be thrown out a lot when referencing the "removal" of books from library shelves. Underwood said she isn’t sure why the term is used so often, but the word “challenged” is probably better suited to describe the occurrence.
She said she can’t pinpoint one type of book that seems to be challenged by some school districts, as these incidents have fallen all across the spectrum.
Having a space for parents to express concern can be seen as needed in any area, as the district serves both the student and the parent, she said.
“We serve children and parents, and so always being aware of parents' concerns in every area, whether it’s books or whatever it may be – parking that’s available or supplies – that’s always important,” said Underwood. “That’s one of the ways we serve our children.”
Greenwood Library Media Specialist Deena Jones considers literacy so important to children as it opens up their imaginations and teaches them life lessons.
Jones said providing students with different types of books, such as ones focused on diversity, is important, as it can help them grow and find something they are interested in.
“We want to provide them with things to make them think and feel engaged,” said Jones. “They can be a pirate out on a ship one minute, and then the next minute, they can be someone working on construction building a road. I just think it’s important for them to try out things in a book they wouldn’t in real life.”
Jones said she doesn’t know why book banning or challenging takes place. She said there are websites, such as School Library Journal, where people can look up books and research what they're about to better understand them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.