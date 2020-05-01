Armadillos have been migrating north from south Texas since the mid 1800s.
Their migration is hampered by cold weather. Armadillos don’t hibernate and must eat every day. When long cold spells keep the ground frozen, they freeze to death.
Currently, they range as far north as southern Kansas. It is thought that eventually they could adapt to Nebraska winters and ultimately move up the East coast.
They have many interesting aspects. They always have four young that develop from the same egg so they are identical. This phenomenon makes these offspring beneficial for research tests. The female also has the ability to delay fertilized egg development if stressed. The longest time recorded of this was four months, although some claim that armadillos gave birth two years after being isolated in captivity. They usually live 12-15 years in captivity.
Armadillos sleep about 16 hours each day and only come out to forage around dawn and dusk. If it wasn’t for this feeding, we would hardly know they were around. They don’t have strong teeth and must scavenge around for grubs, ants, beetles, crickets, termites, and earthworms. They also like to eat flesh from carcasses of dead animals. This makes them the second-most road killed animal behind opossums. They have poor eyesight but excellent hearing and smell. During dry warm spells, any watering will usually attract any armadillos in the area.
Trapping armadillos is much different than other animals because they dig for all their food. There is no bait that can be set inside a trap to lure them in. Instead you must figure out which way the animal is coming from and put the trap between the burrow and the freshly watered spot that it is coming to dig. With the trap set along that path, use directional barriers – planks of wood, fences, concrete blocks – to funnel the poor-sighted animal into the trap. If the trap is properly set with fresh soil lining the bottom then they will walk into it and trip the trap door.
Disposing of the armadillo should be done with caution because they have been known to infect humans with leprosy. Leather gloves should always be worn if handling them is necessary.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
