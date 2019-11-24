A Peace of mind

Robin Gann, a senior advocate and paralegal with Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma Inc., offered free legal education and consultations to community members at the Hulbert Community Library Friday morning.
The event was geared for seniors 60 and over, and a Christmas craft was scheduled to be done while individuals talked to Gann after the presentation, but the audience was so interactive there wasn't time to do the craft. It will be rescheduled for December.
"We're trying to invite different business partners to come and do a program to help the community," said Pam Davis, HPL assistant manager. "The main thing is to give helpful information to people if they don't know where to go or even that this information exists."
Gann started by introducing herself, but having grown up in the area, some attendees already knew her.
She made it clear that she was not there to sell anything, and that the services her office does are free to those who qualify.
"We are an independent nonprofit group," said Gann. "Everyone in Oklahoma is covered by Legal Aid."
Legal Aid Services receives funding from the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging. The office also works with the Cherokee Nation on grants.
Gann's office is in Tahlequah, and it assists people in six counties: Cherokee, Delaware, Adair, Sequoyah, Craig, and Ottawa.
Along with estate planning, Legal Aid handles family-civil cases, such as guardianship, divorces, or custody battles. Gann said they do a lot of work for victims of domestic abuse.
"We assist low-income people and those 60 and older. We help any senior regardless of income," said Gann. "If you have a lot of trusts or investments, Legal Aid is not for you. We offer very basic services."
Her presentation was centered on the "four most important things needed in estate planning." Those things are: Durable power of attorney, a will and transfer-on-death deed, advance directive for health care, and "do not resuscitate" forms.
"Everyone should have a durable power of attorney. They are revocable; you can always change them," said Gann. "You freely give a DPOA. Guardianship is more about taking away your rights. They could put you in a nursing home and not let you leave."
Those who own their homes were encouraged to have a will or a transfer-on-death deed.
"All wills have to be probated to transfer titles. With a transfer-on-death title, you own all rights," said Gann. "All property needs to be claimed on your passing in nine months."
Those who choose to leave it all up to having a will have to have an executor willing to be responsible for the estate until it is closed, as well as setting money aside so the executor can hire an attorney and pay for upkeep during probate.
"The only time probate is good is when you have a lot of creditors," said Gann.
Those who have complicated situations, or stipulations to who gets the property, should look into setting up a trust, Gann suggested. She also emphasized that spouses need to make sure both names are on the deed and there is a "right to survivorship."
"Get the documents out and look at them. No. 1, can you find them? Make sure they're the way you want them and you know where they are," said Gann.
Deeds can be viewed at the county clerk's office, and they should be updated for legal transfer of property.
Gann told the group that to make sure family members can access their money upon their passing, and to set up bank accounts to be "payable on death."
"Go into your bank and ask them,'I want to make sure my kids can get my money when I pass; what do I do?'" said Gann.
An advance directive for health care, or a living will, names the representative chosen to carry out a person's wishes.
"It's easy to say, 'I know their wishes.' I hear that all the time," said Gann. "It doesn't mean anything if it's not in writing."
She said "do not resuscitate" wishes are usually taken care of at a doctor's office or hospital.
"They usually have their own forms," she said. "The time to do it is now while you're in good health and you know what you want. Before you go to signing stuff, make sure you know what you're doing."
Gann said her office won't assist with paperwork if it appears the person doesn't know what they're signing or they can't give consent.
"We have certain rules. We're very conscious of making sure it's the people's wishes," she said.
Having these forms and the estate planned for can relieve a lot of burden on loved ones.
"It's a real blessing to your family to have this taken care of, and it's free," said Gann.
Davis said that she had been through some of the situations presented by Gann, and she was pleased with how many people attended the program.
"People of this age group really need to have information for their piece of mind and for the people left behind," said Davis.
"The family may not like the decisions, but it's all taken care of."
Learn more
For information on free civil legal assistance, contact the Tahlequah Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma office, 224 S. Muskogee Ave., at 918-708-1150. The toll free application line available for all Oklahomans is 888-534-5243. Phones are answered Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4 pm.
