A PLACE TO BEE: Recent cold hurts Hunter's Home beekeeping operation; more hives sought

Of the many things Hunter’s Home showcases for its guests, others take place more behind the scenes. The bees raised on the property fall into that category, but over the past few weeks, the hives have suffered a severe drop in numbers, as the cold wiped out nine of the 10 hives on the property.
Despite the setback, Hunter’s Home will not give up on raising bees, but will look towards growing.
“We had 10 last summer, and have lost all but one to the freeze and a couple to hive beetles,” said Lisa Rutherford, Hunter’s Home historical interpreter. "We have an apiary and sell honey in the gift shop. I love watching and learning about the bees. They are quite interesting.”
The bees on the property serve a number of different purposes. Greg McGee, beekeeper at Hunter’s Home, said it is just as important as the rest of the programs and showcases at the site.
“We keep bees at Hunter’s Home for pollination and because it’s a part of our programming. It’s a way for us to raise money for the site and also a way to teach our guests about beekeeping,” said McGee.
McGee also said beekeeping requires many steps, preparation and training. It is not as simple as gathering some bees and putting them together in a box. A number of factors that come into play.
“In order to have a beehive, you have to have a queen,” said McGee. "The queen can lay up to 2,000 eggs per day in the spring. Based on the needs of the hive, she dictates whether she keeps the males or the females. At a certain point in time, she will send the males out to die when the weather gets cold.”
McGee said they kick the males out of the hive during the cold because it gives the queen and the female bees the best chances for survival. In the fall and winter, the remaining bees huddle together to keep warm. Bees can suffer from hypothermia at 45 degrees, so even with these safeguards in play, their survival is not guaranteed.
Hunter’s Home and McGee are looking for more bees to repopulate the hives that were lost.
He said when the weather warms up, anyone who wants to help can give the local beekeepers association a call to take care of any hives that may be damaging or threatening property.
“If someone has a bee problem, they should call the Northeast Oklahoma Beekeepers Association. They have a swarm call list and people who specialize in all sorts of different ways to remove bees from property and relocate them to another hive,” said McGee.
The number for the Northeast Oklahoma Beekeepers Association is 918-274-3822.
