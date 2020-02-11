Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

A few showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.