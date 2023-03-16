Children took a step back in time through the first story event at Hunter’s Home on Thursday, March 16.
Molly Hutchins, a historical interpreter at Hunter’s Home, said this was the first installment of the new monthly feature at the historical site.
Hutchins said each story time will incorporate a book that has relevance to the site, followed with an activity related to the story, and ending with a snack.
“We’re just trying to get kids interested and involved in history,” said Hutchins. “We felt like this was a really good way to do that.”
The first of the series featured Hutchins reading “The Little Red Hen,” then patrons meeting and feeding a couple of mules and a flock of 8-day-old chicks.
Hutchins said she believes doing events like this helps to get those in the younger generation interested in history, especially since she began participating in living history when she was 9 years old.
While the site has not had issues with getting children immersed in history, Hutchins believes it gives kids a different and hands-on approach.
“That’s how we’re going to preserve history, by appealing to those younger generations,” said Hutchins.
Ayden Murphy, an attendee, said he enjoyed the story and wants to participate in another similar event at Hunter’s Home.
“I love my stories,” said Ayden.
Ayden said he liked all of the animals on the site – especially the mules, since he fed one for the first time.
Carly Johnson, a historical interpreter at Hunter’s Home, said they have received a large amount of foot traffic because of Spring Break. Johnson said she loves the idea of story time because it brings in younger children and exposes them not just to history, but to farm animals.
“I think kids are interested, if they’re steered the right way, so bringing them into something like story time, but then also getting to show them the house and getting to show them how a 1850s farm works,” said Johnson. “I hope they find it interesting, and I hope they want to come back and see the chicks, or if they want to do the full tour and know more about the history and people who lived there.”
Katie Reed, another attendee, said brought her two kids. Reed used to work at Hunter’s Home, and wanted to bring some of her children to enjoy what the site had to offer.
She said adding other activities, such as animals, helped increase children's engagement.
“Living history is much more interesting than a static display,” said Reed. “I’ve also worked for the National Park Service at the Living History Farm, and you just see the kids light up when they get to see something that’s really action-packed – even just going to see the horses. That’s a lot of action compared to seeing a couch in the house.”
Story Time at Hunter’s Home will take place again on the third Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m.
