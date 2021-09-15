September is National Sewing Month, and coming off the 2021 Cherokee County Fair, attention is being focused on seamsters in Green Country.
For longtime sewers, learning how to stitch was a necessity because it used to be cheaper to make clothes than to buy them.
Bonnie Smith of the Park Hill Oklahoma Home and Community Education Club, started sewing when she was in high school, and she learned from her mother.
“I do lots of sewing. All do all kinds of things like that. I do crocheting," she said.
When her children were young, she made clothing for them. She also made apparel for her daughter while she was in college. She does not sew for herself as much as she used to, but she still sews for her granddaughters.
“Since COVID, I’ve done lots of needlework, embroidery. I’ve done 16 pairs of pillowcases, and 20 scarves that I turned into table runners with backing and binding,” she said. “I started turning scarves because people don’t use scarves anymore.”
Anna Hoseney, from Aprons and Lace OHCE, grew up in a family of seamstresses and quilters. She loves how sewing gives a family the ability to coordinate their clothing.
“I look back at pictures, and my aunt would have the same dress, and grandpa and my dad and his brother would have the same kind of shirt. Everyone would match and look so cute,” she said.
When Smith sees a piece of fabric, she tries to imagine what she can make of it.
“I say, 'that would be a cute jacket or a pretty girl’s dress,'" she said.
She likes to encourage people to think outside of the box and consider what a fabric could turn into, other than how it is depicted in the packaging.
For those who are not as creative, there are many ways to learn. There are no sewing shops in Tahlequah, but she recommends going to Walmart, which has a small sewing section. Otherwise, Hobby Lobby in Muskogee is great option for sewers, or Michael's in Broken Arrow, or JoAnn's Fabric in Tulsa. Her daughter buys fabric online.
Longtime sewers have their own hoard of materials.
“The room is 16-by-28, and I have shelves, floor to ceiling, full of fabric. I pull a lot from my own stash. All sewers and quilters have their stash. You can never have too much fabric,” she said.
Sewers can start by purchasing their own kits that they embroider over. Cross-stitching works the same way.
The Oklahoma State University Extension Office used to offer sewing camps for children and youth, and they are likely to start again in the future.
“In the past, we used to sew garments or simple things. But we’ve found it’s more difficult to sew with the kids garments nowadays because patterns aren’t the same size as if they go to the store and purchase sizes. And so, if a kid would go buy a pattern that they thought was the right size, once it was complete, it’s usually not exactly the right size,” said Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator for Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County. “We began making lap quilts. We do the drawstring backpacks, or make a pillow case with our kids first. So, the straight seams, the basic things they need to knew for sewing."
Kids who attended these camps would donate their pillow cases to the Oklahoma School for the Blind or one of the shelters in town; that way they are able to perform community service.
And then there are a lot of those things in the day camps that wind up at the fair.
