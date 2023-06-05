Families and school groups enjoyed all bubble and no trouble, but plenty of laughs, at a Tahlequah Public Library performance on June 5.
Tulsa Bubbles performer Dustin Reudelhuber – or “Dustin the Balloon Guy” – entertained all in attendance with jokes, tricks, and “the study of bubbleology.”
“There are bubbles in water; there are bubbles in bread, there are bubbles in soda; there are even bubbles inside of you. But today, we’re studying soap bubbles,” said Reudelhuber.
The performance was a part of the TPL’s 2023 Summer Reading Program, titled “All Together Now,” and throughout his show, Reudelhuber encouraged his audience to read and visit the library.
“When you and books come together, amazing things can happen,” he said.
In one of his tricks, Reudelhuber explained how he figured out how to blow a square bubble.
“I learned how to make a square bubble by visiting a hundreds and hundreds of books,” he said.
Reudelhuber asked the kids what a place like that is called, and he received a united response of, “the library!” He then blew six small bubbles – all attached to his bubble wand – and blew fog into the center, where they all met to create a bubble cube. The audience gave his creation a round of applause.
Even when his tricks didn’t work at first, Reudelhuber reminded his audience it was OK to make mistakes.
“We can try again because bubbles pop,” he said.
For his final trick, Reudelhuber required a helper. Jessie Eddings volunteered and the audience screamed with delight as she was encased in a giant bubble.
Jessie said going inside the bubble wasn’t scary. In fact, it was her favorite part of the show.
“I really liked it,” said Jessie.
The show then went outside where kids were allowed to blow their own bubbles. Reudelhuber used a net to cast hundreds of tiny bubbles into the sky, challenging the children to catch them with their soapy hands. Easton Scott, a Grand View School second-grader, caught an armful. Easton said this was he planned to make more bubbles at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.