Millions of people are jobless and relying on unemployment assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But while they may have seen their total income fall due to job loss, they could still have a big bill to pay when tax season arrives in a few months.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 19.5 million individuals filed continued claims for unemployment benefits for the week ending Dec. 12, 2020. In the same week in 2019, 1.8 million weekly claims were filed for benefits.
With the surge of people filing for benefits, many are likely unaware that their checks are taxable, including both state unemployment and the federal relief payments funded by the CARES Act. That may mean beneficiaries wind up owing more when they file their taxes, or they could receive significantly smaller refunds than usual.
“It depends on whether they did withholdings on their unemployment,” said Tony Hughes, local certified public accountant. “That’s going to play a major factor, because it is taxable. Some of these people would have probably qualified for more earned-income credit with wages, and they don’t qualify with unemployment.”
Federal law allows unemployment recipients to choose whether taxes are withheld from their weekly payments. Recipients can choose a flat 10 percent withholding from benefits to cover part or all of the tax liability. Those who did not elect to have their taxes withheld from unemployment payments can adjust their withholdings, though. According to the Internal Revenue Service, recipients can fill out Form W-4V, Voluntary Withholding Request, and give it to the agency paying their benefits.
The IRS does allow unemployment recipients, if they chose not to withhold or if withholding is not enough, to make quarterly estimated tax payments instead. However, the first two quarters of 2020 were due in July and the last quarter is due Jan. 15. Also, Hughes said the estimated tax payments are generally for those who are self-employed.
“What it really means is that people who don’t have their taxes withheld out of their income – generally to not pay penalties for having enough paid by a certain time of the year – they have to make quarterly payments,” said Hughes.
As the new year has rolled over, the unemployment aid people received after Jan. 1 will no go toward their tax returns this April. Instead, it will go toward their 2021 taxable income when the filing period begins next year.
“In other words, however much they received in the year of 2020 will be taxable in the year 2020,” said Hughes. “However much they receive in 2021 will be taxable in 2021. It's just like anybody’s wages and anything else – they’re taxable in the year that they’re paid.”
As for those who received stimulus checks from the federal government’s CARES Act, that money is not taxable. If, for some reason, a person did not receive a stimulus check, it could be claimed as a Recovery Rebate Tax Credit when the individual files a 2020 federal tax return.
“The relief checks – the most recent $600 or the earlier ones – are not directly taxable,” said Dr. John Yeutter, retired Northeastern State University professor and long-time CPA. “They’re an advance on a credit on your 2020 taxes. So if you got what you should have, you don’t have to do anything. If you didn’t get what you should have, you can report on your 2020 taxes the amount the government should have sent you.”
The stimulus payments were based off of information on 2018 or 2019 tax returns. So that’s why some people might not have received all of the money they should have. However, they could also have been overpaid for a couple of reasons.
Hughes said parents could be overpaid if they claimed a child as a dependent in 2018 or 2019, but don’t plan to do so for 2020’s tax returns.
“Another instance is where a spouse dies and you get the full $2,400 check for both you and the spouse, but the spouse had passed away in the prior year,” he said. “They would have to pay that other half back.”
Hughes added that in the case of a parent who was overpaid due to claiming a child as a dependent in the previous years’ tax returns, they generally do not have to pay it back. However, in the case of someone who received double the stimulus money, but their spouse had died the previous year, they will have to pay it back.
Each year, CPAs and tax preparers try to make it easier on people to file their income taxes. But with as strange of times people are living in today, it could be economically advantageous to meet with a tax professional.
“You’d think for the average person who just has wages that it would be easy to file or use a simple program and just answer the questions, but here’s where actually talking to someone – if you’ve had significant changes in your life – may be helpful,” said Yeutter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.