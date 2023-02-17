Local FFA and 4-H members showed off their skills and hard work during the 2023 Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show's swine division event on Friday, Feb. 17.
This end-of-the-season livestock show is a launching pad for some youth to prepare for larger competitions, such as the Oklahoma Youth Expo, and see their efforts come to fruition.
Ty Kellner, a freshman at Keys High School, said he has been showing pigs for about four years. He and his family also breed pigs.
"It's good because it provides a learning experience for high-schoolers and other people interested in FFA activities," said Ty.
Ty said even though he didn't place as high as some other competitors, the show was a learning experience that offered him a lens through which he could see how he needs to improve for the next event.
"From a livestock standpoint, hopefully they can hear what the judge is saying, and they are able to take these animals back home and say, 'OK. I need to tweak it. It needs to be a little bit fuller in its loin or something like that. So they can adjust what they have so that way they can do better there," said Jodie Parolini, Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension Office agriculture educator.
Ty's brother and KHS junior Levi Kellner showed his Duroc, while Ty competed with his Yorkshire.
The swine division was broken up into nine classes, depending on the breed of the pig That grouping was then divided into more classes by the animal's weight.
Patience and learning to be more detail-oriented are two of the skills Ty and Levi have learned by participating in livestock shows.
"It teaches us how to be patient because you have to be patient with a bunch of things - pigs most of all," said Ty. "It also teaches us to look at things more closely and to look at our surroundings, because you have to make sure your pig is in a good position for the judge to see."
Kevin Walls, an event attendee and grandfather to a Woodall 4-H hog showman, said several members of his family have been a part of livestock shows.
"It keeps them out of trouble, and honestly, teaches them something, because there's a lot of work to be done with pigs," said Walls.
Parolini said the show teaches responsibility and the value of hard work to all involved.
"These kids have to come out here, they have to raise these animals, they have to work with it every single day," said Parolini. "They spend a lot of hours out in that barn, trying to get that animal to work correctly."
While the overall and breed champions are chosen by the animals' muscle, look, structure, and more. Parolini said showmanship divisions are an important aspect of the contest. The showmanship category is determined by the age of the competitor and is where the judge will base winners off showing quality and techniques, rather than the animal itself.
"It doesn't matter what the animal looks like," said Parolini. "It matters on the relationship between the showman and the animal itself, so I think that's where even if you didn't do a good job or your animal doesn't look the way you want it to, if you work with that animal that really determines [the outcome]."
Saturday, Feb. 18 will feature the Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show's meat rabbit division and beef division, while goats will be shown Sunday, Feb. 19. The premium auction and awards program for the livestock show will be Monday, Feb. 20.
Swine division winners
Overall: Cooper Jackson, Grand Champion; Macy McCrary, Reserve Grand Champion; and Kynni Steeley, Bronze Medallion.
Showmanship: Hazyn Miller, Junior division; Madison Hood, Intermediate division; and Adison Steeley, Senior division.
