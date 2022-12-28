The Proctor family has a long history in the area, one that sparked a passion for community and advocacy.
Debra Proctor was recently named senior director of the Cherokee Nation’s ONE FIRE Victim Services Department. Proctor is an registered nurse whose career spans nearly 50 years and includes work in hospitals, home health, hospice, and more.
"I've done a little bit of everything in my life and my background is always included family and domestic violence,” said Proctor. “Having been raised on four different Indian boarding school campuses where my father worked – mother was a nurse – from my earliest memories, there was always hardship, sorrow, and sadness.”
As a young girl, Proctor said, she was always aware of trauma and violence.
“I remember the moment in time that I was aware people did need help; I was a very young child, standing on a porch at Seneca Indian School,” she said. “So anyway, just seems like the natural progression of my life, and what my dad and my mom taught me, to be focusing now on domestic violence and trying to help those [people].”
Proctor has been at ONE FIRE for almost six months and seen its case volume grow “exponentially.”
“Even from last year in 2021, the total clients that were assisted were 440, and as of the this morning [Dec. 28], we're over 800. So we’ve almost doubled,” she said. “We've also just opened a shelter in Stilwell that has 10 different units and we have four transitional housing [units] in Tahlequah. There are more plans in the works for the future.”
Proctor said there many challenges in her line of work.
“In today's time, it’s rarely is a single issue,” she said. “Alcoholism, substance abuse, addiction, homelessness, mental health issues with domestic violence, often weave right into all those challenges. We pretty much want to offer full assistance whenever possible. Like referrals, if clients are willing to address other issues.”
Many members of Proctor’s family have experienced violence firsthand. Proctor explained how her grandfather had been murdered in his early 30s and her father – Goodlow Proctor, who was a young child at the time – had tried to save him, but was unsuccessful. After that, Goodlow and many of his siblings were sent off to boarding school, and the case was eventually ruled “inconclusive.”
Proctor said her father, who passed away in 2000, never talked about the incident.
“It's been a violent history — a family history that is what some refer to as intergenerational trauma. It's basically in our cells, to explain it somewhat,” said Proctor. “Often generations carry that forward until someone makes a decision to break the cycle, and it took quite a while in my life until I did that.”
Proctor said she’s worked very hard on herself to many a difference in the lives of her sons. Proctor credits her father with pushing her to pursue a degree and become a nurse, despite her initial desire to become a teacher or beautician.
“Through the years, [Goodlow] was the patriarch in the Proctor family, who insisted that everyone get a higher education,” she said.
In her youth, Proctor traveled and lived at several Indian boarding schools in the area because of her father’s work. Proctor said her father was always involved in community.
“He had an unusual drive to do that, to excel and to help others. Now for most of our years, he gave all of his time to those who were at the Indian school in the dorms, and so we didn't see a lot of him,” she said. “He had quite the temper, and looking back, I can see all that he carried with him from [his childhood]. It would be very difficult to have witnessed your father's murder and and never have dealt with it because it's always there. So I attributed it a lot of his episodes to that.”
Proctor said that in the mid-‘70s, W.W. Keeler – the Cherokee chief at the time – appointed Goodlow to be one of the first councilors. He served in that position for about 16 years. From starting a glasses program to help those who couldn’t afford them, to a love of golf that led to the nickname “Hot Chicken,” Proctor said Goodlow was an interesting character.
“He lived his life pretty much for others,” she said. “He had a struggles, and again, I attribute those to his early life and the way he grew up.”
Many who attended Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meetings in the 1980s — when they were held on Saturdays — will recall that after about six hours, and to the relief of others, Goodlow would often announce he was about to miss his “tee time.” John A. Ketcher, who became deputy chief under Wilma Mankiller, would second his “motion.”
Proctor said her family's struggles have led to a “very colorful life.”
“For me, when I look back on my family history, we are all survivors of something,” she said. “But I think that most Proctors would say we're not only survivors, but we live. And we live a good life and we live to help others and our community.”
