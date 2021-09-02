Three times a week, several area residents wake up early to attend a water aerobics class at the Northeastern State University Fitness Center, led by Kathy Ryals.
Water aerobics is a form of resistance training that is especially popular among seniors and those with chronic joint pain. Also popular are variations of water aerobics, such as aqua Zumba and water yoga. Water aerobics is typically done to music and led by an instructor.
Kathy Ryals was a gymnast at NSU and has been involved in physical fitness throughout her life. She became an accountant and worked as a financial controller in the oil industry. After she retired, she returned to Tahlequah to spend time with her family.
“I got into water aerobics because I was having chronic back pain. I tried yoga, but it wasn’t a great fit for me. I was doing water aerobics for two months, and then I realized I wasn’t in any pain,” said Ryals.
Water aerobics helps patients with joint pain because it develops core muscles in a low-gravity environment.
“Because of that, it is used in therapy for recovery for things like knee surgery and other surgeries,” said Ryals.
Water aerobics is one of the most popular activities at the NSU Fitness Center. It isn’t uncommon for 20 people to show up for class, which starts on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 8 a.m. The class had to close when the NSU shut off group activities during the height of the first wave of the pandemic. When they resumed, Ryals split the classes for social distancing purposes, teaching one at 7 a.m. and one at 8.
Ryals believes that the activity is safe, considering the high ceilings, open doors, and chlorinated water vapor. Attendees can space themselves as far apart as they feel comfortable.
“The NSU pool is heated. They keep the chemicals in balance, so we feel pretty comfortable, even in the current environment. You are in a big room where there is chlorine vapor,” she said. “We don’t talk about politics or religion, because we are there to exercise. If people are concerned about exposure, they just don’t come. We’ve had times, when COVID numbers have been high, that some people stop coming until they feel comfortable.”
Ryals is a volunteer and leads the class because she sees how it has changed her life. It is a way for her to give back to her community. She started attending about eight years ago.
“The class used to be taught by Deb Amlin. She worked in the Continuing Education department. I was just attending the class,” said Ryals.
After Amlin retired as the instructor, a student initially took over the class.
“He got a job, and we wanted to keep doing the class, so I said that I could lead it,” she said. “I am a volunteer. It is my way of giving back to the community.
Volunteering also keeps her disciplined. She has been leading the class for nearly four years.
Most new members hear about the class by word of mouth. Those who want to attend can purchase a membership at the NSU Fitness Center. There is no contract, as members pay month-to-month; a family membership is $40, individual is $30, and various other rates are available. Membership gives them access to all of the classes that are offered at the Fitness class, including water aerobics.
“We meet Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 to 9 a.m.,” said Ryals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.