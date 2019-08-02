Sometimes the hardest step for alcoholics to take is finding help, but they're not alone. Many hesitate before stepping in the doors of an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
"Give us a try," said Richard Bertelli, former East Side AA chairman. "We have a lot of them exactly like that. Once they do come in, they say, 'You know, we made it up to that door, but we didn't want to come in and we backed off.' I did the same thing when I first came in."
The East Side AA originally began in 1976, and for years, the group drew in a large size number of people. After starting in the old Friendship House, the organization has since moved to multiple locations, but now has a home on Ward Street.
As the East Side AA organization got older, so did its members. So one of Bertelli's biggest concerns, he said, is that the self-supporting group won't be able to remain self-supporting. He said it's a tradition of the group's to sustain itself - to pay for meeting costs and building rent and utilities, through member contributions.
"All the old-timers have died off, and we have a bunch of new people coming into AA," said Bertelli. "We've always been self-supported by our own contributions, and that is what we're lacking - the self-supporting contributions."
It's up to the members' discretion as to how much they want to donate to the AA group, if they can at all. But the monetary issue doesn't concern Bertelli's wife, Imogene, as much as the "severely" declining participation does. She said a lot of people who are court-ordered to attend an AA meeting don't have the funds to donate, "but at least we were reaching those people and hopefully saving some child from living in an alcoholic home."
"It's just like anything else - you've got young people who come in and stay," said Bertelli. "Then there are people who show and you never see them again. Maybe 10, 12 years later, they'll show up and say, 'Why didn't I stay when I was here before?' But God has his own time schedule for most of us."
According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 15.1 million adults had Alcohol Use Disorder, but about 6.7 percent of them received treatment that year. Also, alcohol-related deaths each year are estimated to be around 88,000 people. Not only does alcohol misuse put drivers at risk, but it puts the consumer at risk of both short- and long-term health problems.
Too much alcohol can cause high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer, liver disease, learning and memory problems, mental health issues and more. For some folks, it takes years to realize they are alcoholics. But sometimes, the road to recovery can be just as long.
"It took time and a few years, but it finally soaked in and I got sober," said Bertelli.
Those who attend AA meetings are encouraged to find a sponsor - someone who has experience with the program and who can guide the individual throughout his or her recovery. Because those already in AA have dealt with similar situations like new members, it gives people a place where they can feel understood and supported.
"When I first came in, that was a sign of relief," said Bertelli. "I knew I could share and it would stay here, because I was around somebody who had the same problem that I had. They showed me a new way of living without alcohol."
The reason fewer people have started attending AA meetings is not because there are fewer alcoholics. In fact, a study by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Canada and the Technische Universität Dresden in Germany found that alcohol consumption increased by as much as 70 percent between 1990 and 2017.
"It takes what it takes to finally open that door," said Bertelli. "A lot of them won't come back, and there's a bunch that will keep on coming until they get sober. That's what it takes. You've got to give to receive."
The East Side Alcoholic Anonymous group meets every day. Monday through Saturday, meetings are held once at noon and once at 8 p.m. On Sundays, the AA meetings start at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The East Side AA meeting is at 812 E. Ward St., behind Braum's. Also, Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m., at 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
