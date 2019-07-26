AAA locations across Oklahoma are making it easy for the community to help students have what they need to optimize learning in school.
Drop off new, unused school supplies at AAA’s School Supply Drive now through Aug. 4. The AAA Tahlequah office is at 1409 S. Muskogee Ave. Suite 1.
AAA associates will support local schools with the greatest need by delivering the donations, such as tissues, hand sanitizer, pencils, folders and notebook paper.
When delivering supplies, drivers are encouraged to take AAA’s “Don’t Drive Intexticated” pledge or to find it at AAA.com/dontdrivedistracted.
“With more distractions than ever, motorists need to make a new commitment as the school year nears to put the phone away and watch out for students,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson.
