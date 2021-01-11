AARP Oklahoma will host a telephone town hall event on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m., focuses on the coronavirus and vaccine.
Questions will be answered during the interactive discussion, and there will be a discussion the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout.
AARP Oklahoma state director Sean Voskuhl will be joined by special guests: Dr. Stephen Prescott from the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, and Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed. Reed oversees the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Register at http://spr.ly/6186HnuL0, or join online and ask questions through the comments on the AARP Oklahoma Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AARPOK.
