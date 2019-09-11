The Tahlequah Chapter of the Associate of American University Women is hosting its annual recruitment event, Cocktails and Convos, at The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave., on Friday, Sept. 13, 5-7 p.m.
This meeting is open to all who are interested in learning more about Tahlequah's AAUW organization and events. New members will be eligible for a drawing for one free year of membership.
AAUW-Tahlequah hosts monthly meetings - alternating business meetings and programming - on the second Friday of the month.
"We have tried to schedule programming that is relevant to our membership and mission of AAUW. Our current president, Chandra Scroggins, has also made a few exciting changes, including consistency in meeting dates and locations for added convenience and to minimize potential scheduling conflicts," said Sara Barnett, vice president of programming.
Upcoming programs include a discussion on women's health, fundraisers for AAUW's graduate student scholarship program, mentoring activities, and the Woman to Woman event.
AAUW is a national organization that was founded in 1881 to focus on empowering women as individuals and as a community. AAUW strategic initiatives are education and training, economic security, and leadership.
For more information, visit the AAUW Tahlequah Facebook page or https://tahlequah-ok.aauw.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.