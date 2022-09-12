AAUW launches shoe drive to raise funds for grad student

The American Association of University Women Tahlequah, with a branch at Northeastern State University, is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser to provide a $1,000 scholarship to a NSU graduate student.
Tahlequah AAUW will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used, and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.
“Those dollars will benefit our efforts to provide the $1000 scholarship for an NSU graduate student,” said Jeanna Wing, Tahlequah AAUW president. “Everyone can help by donating gently worn, used, and new shoes, boots, tennis shoes, children’s shoes, men’s and women’s shoes. All kinds of shoes are accepted."
The organization has a few drop boxes set up around the NSU campus, where folks can leave their discarded shoes. Among those are the Branscum Alumni Center, 812 N. Cedar Ave.; Student Engagement, in the Student Center basement; the CASE building lobby; and the journalism building entry at 607 N. Grand Ave.
“It’s a great way to do some spring cleaning,” said Rachel Mamone, AAUW’s vice president of programming. “We also have a few downtown locations."
These include Too Fond of Books at 162 N. Muskogee Ave.; the Republican Headquarters at 1010 S. Muskogee Ave.; Beautiquey and the Beast at 120 N. Muskogee Ave.; A Blooms Flowers and Gifts at 104 N. Muskogee Ave.; Artra Flowers & Gifts at 1042 S. Muskogee Ave.; the Democratic Headquarters office next to Atwoods from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1765 S. Muskogee Ave.; Oasis Health food store at 111 N. Muskogee Ave.; Lowry’s Discount at 1598 S. Muskogee Ave.; and the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise small business partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain, and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in the shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe, and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.
"We are excited about our shoe drive," said Aletha Rodgers, AAUW’s secretary. "We know most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money scholarship money for a deserving NSU graduate student and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win for everyone.”
By donating gently worn, used, and new shoes to Tahlequah AAUW the shoes will be given a second chance and the entire community will make a difference in people’s lives around the world.
Tahlequah AAUW, now in its 84th year, is a nonprofit organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. To learn more about AAUW, or how to become an AAUW Tahlequah member, contact Linda West at west@nsuok.edu or Jeanna Wing at wingic@nsuok.edu .
