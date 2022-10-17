The American Association of University Women, Tahlequah/NSU, is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser to provide a $1,000 scholarship to a Northeastern State University graduate student – and participants can help by donating gently worn, new, and used shoes.
Members of AAUW are collecting shoes on the corner of Choctaw Street and Muskogee Avenue, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The last push to collect shoes as the fundraiser ends on Oct. 31, said Jeanna Wing, AAUW president.
“All you have to do is clear away those extra shoes that have been collecting dust and bring them to the shoe drive this Saturday,” said Rachel Mamone, AAUW’s vice president of programming. “You don’t even have to get out of your car.”
AAUW will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes, and all donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
“By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to AAUW, an NSU graduate student will receive a $1000 scholarship and the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world,” said Aletha Rodgers, AAUW secretary.
All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise small business partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain, and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in the shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe, and house their families.
Tahlequah AAUW, now in its 84th year, is a nonprofit organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research.
The organization also has a few drop boxes set up around Tahlequah where folks can drop off their discarded shoes, including Lowry’s Discount Store,1598 S. Muskogee Ave.; Too Fond of Books,162 N. Muskogee Ave.; the Democratic headquarters office next to Atwoods from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Republican headquarters, 1010 S. Muskogee Ave.; Artra Flowers & Gifts, 1042 S. Muskogee Ave.; Oasis Health food store, 111 N. Muskogee Ave.; Beautiquey & the Beast, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.; and on the NSU campus at the Branscum Alumni Center at 812 N. Cedar Ave.; the CASE building lobby; the Student Center basement in Student Engagement and the journalism building lobby, 607 N. Grand Ave., behind the Fine Arts Annex.
To learn more about AAUW, or how to become an AAUW Tahlequah member, contact Linda West at west@nsuok.edu or Jeanna Wing at wingic@nsuok.edu .
