AAUW Tahlequah launches fundraiser for scholarship

The American Association of University Women Tahlequah is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser to provide a $1,000 scholarship to a Northeastern State University graduate student.
Tahlequah AAUW will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.
"Those dollars will benefit our efforts to provide the $1,000 scholarship for an NSU graduate student," said Jeanna Wing, Tahlequah's AAUW president. "Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes of any size or style. We accept kids shoes, men's shoes, women's shoes, tennis shoes and boots."
Members of Tahlequah AAUW will be collecting shoes from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Lowry's Discount parking lot.
"All you have to do is drive up, pop the trunk and we'll get the bag of shoes. You don't even have to get out of your car," said Rachel Mamone, AAUW's vice president of programming. "Plus, it's a great way to do some spring cleaning."
The organization also has a few drop boxes set up around Tahlequah where folks can drop off their discarded shoes, including Too Fond of Books,162 N. Muskogee Ave.; the Democratic headquarters office next to Atwoods from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1765 S. Muskogee Ave.; Oasis Health food store, 111 N. Muskogee Ave.; and on campus at the Branscum Alumni Center at 812 N. Cedar Ave. Wing said they should be adding a few more drop-off locations over the next few weeks.
All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise small business partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in the shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.
"We are excited about our shoe drive," said Aletha Rodgers, AAUW's secretary. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for a $1,000 scholarship for a deserving NSU graduate student and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win for everyone."
By donating gently worn used and new shoes to Tahlequah AAUW the shoes will be given a second chance and the entire community will make a difference in people's lives around the world.
Tahlequah AAUW, now in its 84th year, is a nonprofit organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. To learn more about AAUW, or how to become an AAUW Tahlequah member, contact Linda West at west@nsuok.edu or Jeanna Wing at wingic@nsuok.edu .
