The American Association of University Women Tahlequah is finishing up their shoe fundraiser with a drive-by shoe donation Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The event will take place at 301 N. Muskogee Ave. and is being used to help raise money for a scholarship.
AAUW President Jeanna Wing said Oct. 31 is the last day of the shoe fundraiser.
"We have collected several bags of shoes, but need more in order to meet our goal of raising $1,000 for a scholarship that we give annually to a deserving NSU graduate student," said Wing.
AAUW member Irene Wickham said this is the first time the organization has done a shoe drive to raise money for a scholarship.
"Don't forget to donate those shoes you no longer wear. Getting rid of unworn and dusty shoes is a great way to clean out your closet," said Meg Watkins, AAUW member. "On Saturday, just drive up and pop the trunk and I'll personally get the bag of shoes so you don't even have to get out of your car."
Tahlequah AAUW will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used, and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.
"The collected shoes are redistributed by Funds2Orgs to small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunities and jobs are limited," said Aletha Rodgers, AAUW secretary. "By donating gently worn, used, and new shoes to Tahlequah AAUW the shoes will be given a second chance and the entire community will make a difference in people's lives around the world."
AAUW Treasurer Linda West said is someone can not make it to the fundraiser on Saturday, there are drop-boxes in town, which will be collected on Oct. 31.
"This is our last big push, and it doesn't even require donating money, just donating shoes you no longer need," said Rachel Mamone AAUW program vice president.
Tahlequah AAUW, now in its 84th year, is a nonprofit organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. To learn more about AAUW, or how to become an AAUW Tahlequah member, contact Linda West at west@nsuok.edu or Jeanna Wing at wingic@nsuok.edu .
Tahlequah shoe drop-off locations include Too Fond of Books at 162 N. Muskogee Ave.; A Blooms Flowers & Gifts at 104 N. Muskogee Ave.; ARTRA Flowers & Gifts at 1042 S. Muskogee Ave.; The Democratic headquarters at 1765 S. Muskogee Ave.; The Republican headquarters at 1010 S. Muskogee Ave.; Lowry's Discount at 1598 S. Muskogee Ave.; Oasis Health Food Store at 111 N. Muskogee Ave.; Beautiquey & the Beast at 120 N. Muskogee Ave.; Curl Up & Dye Salon at 1012 S. Muskogee Ave.; and the Tahlequah Public Library at 120 S. College Ave.
Shoe drop-off locations on campus include Student Center basement, Student Engagement, Admissions CASE building lobby on North Grand Avenue., the NSU Branscum Alumni Center on 812 N. Cedar Ave., and the journalism building lobby at 607 N. Grand Ave. behind Fine Arts Annex.
