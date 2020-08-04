By Keri Thornton
kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
The Tahlequah Abatement Board, during an Aug. 3 meeting, declared a structure to be dilapidated.
Code Enforcement Officer Larry Warnock said the structure at 193 E. Willis Road, owned by the Cantu family, burned down a few year ago.
"I've gotten ahold of the mortgage company and they're going to solicit bids for demolition or reconstruction," Warnock said. "Then once they get the bids in, they select a winning bidder. They take it to whoever their clinic is, and they make a decision on whether they want to demo it or let someone go in and remodel it and bring it up to code."
Warnock said they estimate it will take 135 days and recommends it be brought back to the board in December.
The board tabled abatement proceedings on a structures at 419 Lee St., owned by the Butler family; 451 West Ave., owned by the Ridgeway family; and 1109 W. Fourth St., owned by the Ryals family.
What's next
The next Abatement Board meeting is Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. at Tahlequah City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.