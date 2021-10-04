The Tahlequah Abatement Board, during an Oct. 4 meeting, tabled five structures for future meetings.
Code Compliance Officer Vicky Green and Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said the structure at 307 Basin Ave., owned by the Martinez family, has had on going issues with messiness, which creates a danger to the public.
“Several months back, I think back in April, it caught fire and burned most of the building up,” said Hammons. “Since, then [a relative] has been staying down there, along with a lot of people who had a little tent city going on, which we disbursed.”
He said the structure is in a flood zone, and debris and trash are making its way into the streambed. The city is in negotiations with a realtor to purchase the property.
“Either way, the property has got to be cleaned up. We’ve gotten nowhere, or we’ve not gotten very far with the Realtor getting the owners to let loose of the property, and sell it to the city,” said Hammons.
The board tabled abatement until the November meeting.
A structure at 193 E. Willis Road, owned by the Cantu family, is dilapidated. The structure burned a few years ago, and the owners were supposed to bring it up to code. Probate didn’t begin until August, and letters needing signatures were sent out this past week.
Another structure at 451 West Ave., owned by the Shepard family, was tabled to the February meeting.
“We had anticipated either tabling until November to where they were going to start demolishing it by hand, or they were going to find a bid if they could pay in excess. We were lucky and they found one,” said Green.
The structure will be demolished sometime before January.
Structures at 520 S. College Ave., owned by the Take family, and 212 W. York St., owned by the Collins family, were tabled until November.
What's next
The next Abatement Board meeting is Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. at Tahlequah City Hall. Should any structures need to come before the board, Green will provide a 30-day notice to board members.
