Two structures set for potential razing were dismissed at the Aug. 5 Tahlequah Abatement Board meeting.
After repairs were completed, the board dismissed abatement on structures at 1404 Skipper Drive and 1410 Skipper Drive, owned by the Barnes and Crosslin families respectively.
To allow for repairs, the board tabled abatement until the Oct. 1 meeting for buildings at 326 S. West Ave. and 100 Goingsnake St., as well as 419 S. Lee St. Those are owned by the United Keetoowah Band, and the Tullis and Nelson families respectively.
Tabled until the Nov. 4 meeting to allow the owners to make necessary repairs was abatement for structures at 717 W. Choctaw St., owned by the Youngs, and 612-1/2 S. State Ave., owned by the Walkabouts.
Code compliance officer Vicky Green told the board to allow a timeline on a house on 402 W. Choctaw St., owned by the Philpotts, they decided to table until the Sept. 3 meeting. Also tabled until next month are properties at 801 S. College Ave., Butler; 718 Janet St., Lobaugh; and 403 W. Fox St., Spears.
Leonard Wilkins created a compliance plan to dig out trees and pressure wash the roof of his property on 429 W. South Drive. He said he’s hauled off items from the property that have cluttered the area.
The board tabled the property until September and told Wilkins there needed to be a cleanup of scattered debris in the yard. They also said the structure needed a back door replaced, and Wilkins said his plan was to build a wall instead. He wasn’t sure if he legally needs two exits in the structure, so the board will let him what needs to be done next month.
What's next
The next Abatement Board meeting is Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. at Tahlequah City Hall.
